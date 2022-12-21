District 30 names its next superintendent

With a background in special education, incoming Northbrook-Glenview School District 30 Superintendent Emily Tammaru emphasizes "empowering every single student." Courtesy of Community Consolidated School District 89

Ending a search process that began in the spring, the Northbrook-Glenview District 30 school board recently named Emily Tammaru as the district's next superintendent.

Tammaru will take the helm on July 1, succeeding the eight-year run of retiring Superintendent Brian Wegley. She will receive a starting salary of $260,000.

"Dr. Tammaru impressed the board with her exceptional interpersonal skills, ability to build strong working relationships, outstanding leadership skills, and focus on identifying opportunities for innovation," school board President Nancy Artz said in a news release.

She was selected from a pool of 27 candidates identified by consulting search firm BWP & Associates.

Tammaru has served in administration for 18 of her 27 years in education. Since July 2016 she has been superintendent of Glen Ellyn District 89, which serves nearly 2,300 students in kindergarten through eighth grade in Glen Ellyn, Lombard and Wheaton.

Among her accomplishments in District 89 were establishing a student board member program to increase students' voice, implementing a revised strategic plan, and adding an after-school tutoring program for at-risk students.

"My professional focus has been on empowering every single student to be engaged in their learning and prepared for new challenges so they can reach their full potential," Tammaru said.

She also guided efforts leading to successful referendums in 2018 and 2022 that maintained programs during surging enrollment, and protected infrastructure investments for District 89.

Tammaru joined District 89 as principal of Briar Glen Elementary School in Wheaton, and after three years served as the district's assistant superintendent for learning.

She began her education career teaching students with emotional disorders in West Aurora District 129.

A graduate of Eastern Illinois University with a bachelor's degree in special education, Tammaru has master's and doctoral degrees in educational leadership from Aurora University.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to serve the Northbrook and Glenview communities," Tammaru said. "It is evident that District 30 has a long tradition of excellence focused on the whole child. I look forward to partnering with the students, staff, the board of education and community to build upon the strong academic and social-emotional foundation the district has established."