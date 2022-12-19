 

Streamwood man sentenced to 3 years in prison on weapons charge

 
Daily Herald report
A 25-year-old Streamwood man has been sentenced to three years in prison stemming from a shots fired report last year in Lake in the Hills.

Travious O. Brown-Utley pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony, in connection with the April 10, 2021 shooting.

 

According to McHenry County prosecutors, Lake in the Hills police responded early that morning to reports of gunfire in the 900 block of Mesa Drive. Witnesses there told officers they saw Brown-Utley get a gun from his car and fire one shot into the air.

Investigating officers later obtained home security camera video which captured Brown-Utley firing the gun, authorities said.

Under Illinois law, he was not permitted to possess a weapon, having previously been convicted of a residential burglary in DuPage County in 2016.

