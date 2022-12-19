New collective seeks to advance racial equity efforts statewide

By Madhu Krishnamurthy

A new initiative by Forefront, an Illinois association representing grantmakers and nonprofits, aims to study and advance racial equity efforts statewide.

Forefront recently launched a Racial Equity Collective, a collaboration of leaders and groups working to change practices, policies and organizational cultures.

"Our first step in building this collective is to launch the landscape scan and asset mapping project, looking at the entire state of Illinois and seeing who is working in partnership with the community to advance racial equity," said Sharmin Shahjahan of Hanover Park, director of Forefront's Racial Equity Collective.

The group seeks to identify nonprofit and philanthropic organizations and individual leaders pushing for change, she said.

In 2020, Forefront brought together grantors to fund its Democracy Initiative, aiding municipalities' efforts tallying undercounted people for the decennial census. Hanover Park was among the grantees.

"We wanted to continue this partnership and the ability to impact the different marginalized communities, communities that have been historically underserved," said Shahjahan, a former Hanover Park village trustee.

A statewide survey being launched on Jan. 17 -- coinciding with National Day of Racial Healing and Muhammad Ali Day in Illinois -- will collect information on what different organizations and leaders are doing to advance racial equity.

"That will help us identify gaps in terms of the resources that might be needed," Shahjahan said. "Once that survey launches, we will have a better sense of who is working on this and who wants to engage and be a part of this collective in the Northwest suburbs."

Dreamers scholarships

Roosevelt University, with campuses in Chicago and Schaumburg, is partnering with TheDream.US to offer National and Opportunity Scholarships to undocumented students.

TheDream.US assists undocumented youth brought to the U.S. as children, collectively referred to as Dreamers. They often cannot access state or federal student aid due to citizenship status.

Through this collaboration, Roosevelt will provide scholarships and resources for undocumented students. The partnership also will provide funding support for living expenses, books and supplies to eligible students.

The National Scholarship of up to $33,000 for a bachelor's degree is for high school or community college graduates. The Opportunity Scholarship of up to $80,000 is for students who live in states where they cannot get in-state tuition, providing them an opportunity to attend a partner college such as Roosevelt.

The university will begin to award scholarships to qualified students for the 2023-24 academic year. Prospective students have until Feb. 28 to submit application materials.

Students are eligible to apply if they came to the U.S. before age 16 and before Nov. 1, 2017, continuously have lived here since then or have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or Temporary Protected Status.

Enrollment increase

National Louis University, a Chicago-based undergraduate college with campuses in Lisle and Wheeling, saw significant growth in fall enrollment, particularly among students of color, low-income students and first-generation college-goers.

Its student population is majority Black and Latinx students. Enrollment increased 21% over the previous fall among community college transfers, 16% among first-time freshmen and 31% among adult degree recipients, officials said.

The growth is an outlier amid an overall trend of declining college enrollment in recent years.

"Seeing this growth is edifying -- higher education needs to be made available to people of all backgrounds," university President Nivine Megahed said.

Teaching immigrant women

The Dominican Literacy Center in Aurora is seeking female volunteers to help immigrant women learn English.

The center needs 20 women to serve as tutors for spring classes, according to Alison Brzezinski, tutoring coordinator.

Brzezinski will lead a volunteer training workshop from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21, at the center located on the grounds of St. Therese Catholic Church, 260 Vermont Ave.

Tutors will help students learn English in 90-minute, one-on-one sessions starting Jan. 23. Teaching experience is not required.

Training includes planning lessons, using textbooks, conducting oral drills and what to expect at classes. Teaching aids will be available, including picture dictionaries and other materials for vocabulary, writing, conversation, grammar and group activities. Tutoring sessions will be conducted in English.

About 115 students are expected to begin classes in January.

For more information, call Brzezinski at (630) 898-4636, email Alison@dominicanliteracycenter.org or visit domlitctr@sbcglobal.net.

A blessed Hanukkah

Hanukkah began at sundown Sunday and runs through the evening of Monday, Dec. 26.

The story of Hanukkah represents the triumph of light over darkness. The holiday celebrates the victory of the Maccabees over Syrian-Greek oppressors who prevented them from practicing their Jewish faith. The Jews reclaimed and rededicated the Holy Temple and lit the menorah, whose oil -- meant to last one day -- miraculously lasted eight days.

Among this week's festivities are JCC Chicago's free, in-person and virtual family-friendly events as part of its "Eight Nights of Hanukkah" hosted at suburban sites, including Northbrook and Lake Zurich. Activities include ice cream socials, a hot cocoa bar, live music, dreidel competitions, campfires, a film festival and candlelight storytime. Visit jccchicago.org/8nights.

Islamic convention

MAS-ICNA, the nation's largest Islamic convention, will return for its 20th year Dec. 26-28, bringing thousands of Muslims from around the world to McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

Organizers are anticipating 30,000 attendees this year.

The 2022 convention theme is "Islam & Modernity: Challenges & Opportunities." Each day's programs run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Attractions include a main event, religious lectures, training workshops, a bazaar featuring more than 500 Muslim-owned businesses, an indoor amusement park, and an American Muslims Got Talent show.

Speakers include notable scholars and community activists: Siraj Wahhaj, imam of Masjid Al-Taqwa in Brooklyn, New York; Omar Suleiman, president of the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research; Omar Hedroug, youth director at the Islamic Center of Naperville; Margari Hill, co-founder and executive director of Muslim Anti-Racism Collaborative; and Rizwan Ali, imam and religious director of the Islamic Center of Naperville.

For a list of speakers and bios, visit masconvention.org/programs/speakers/.

For tickets, visit maschicagonfp.ticketspice.com/mascon22.

