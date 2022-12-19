Mayoral contests take shape in DuPage, Kane counties

There will be contested races for mayor or village president in at least six towns in DuPage and Kane counties during the April election.

The filing period for elected positions in most communities ended Monday. Here's a look at some of the races.

Wayne

Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps is facing a challenger for the first time since 1999.

"I am running for president of Wayne because I am not happy with the way Eileen Phipps conducts business. I'm afraid if Ms. Phipps is allowed to run unchallenged yet again, we would be forced to endure another four years of her poor leadership," challenger Peter Mourousias said Monday.

Phipps has been president since 1995.

"I think I've done a very good job for our community," Phipps said. "I still have the passionate desire to serve."

In 2021, Phipps came under intense criticism after her husband, Hal, shot to death a neighbor's dog that had run onto the Phipps' property. Some residents demanded that she resign.

Kane County authorities ruled Hal Phipps' belief that he was going to be attacked by the dog -- which had bitten him a month earlier -- was reasonable.

"I think people jumped to conclusions before the investigation was completed," Phipps said. "What happened was tragic. I'm not denying that."

Mourousias said he became interested in village affairs when multiple auto accidents happened in front of his house. His desire to run escalated when village officials did not cite Hal Phipps with an ordinance violation for shooting a gun within village limits.

Mourousiasis on the Residents for Wayne slate, which includes three people running for three trustee positions.

Phipps has aligned herself with Trustees Peter Connolly and Ed Hull. Trustee Mike Amadei is not running.

The village clerk could not be reached Monday afternoon to determine if any other people have filed for the election.

Oak Brook

As of late Monday afternoon, three sitting trustees had filed their paperwork to replace Oak Brook Village President Gopal Lalmalani, who chose not to run for a fourth term.

The candidates who filed to run for village president are Asif Yusuf, Lawrence Herman and A. Suresh Reddy.

Wood Dale

Less than two hours before the filing deadline of 5 p.m. Monday, incumbent Nunzio Pulice was the only mayoral candidate who filed paperwork to be on the ballot.

First elected in 2011, Pulice is seeking his fourth term. He said Monday that he's running again to continue working to bring infrastructure projects and new businesses to Wood Dale.

"We want to keep moving forward and put ourselves on solid ground going into the future," Pulice said. "We're definitely headed in a much better direction than we used to be."

Carol Stream

In a rematch of the 2011 mayoral election, incumbent Frank Saverino will face Trustee Rick Gieser.

Saverino, first elected in 2007, has said this will be his final campaign. He defeated Gieser, who grew up in Carol Stream and was first elected as a trustee in 2003, by 422 votes in their previous matchup.

Elsewhere

The election filing period ended last month in several other towns.

After Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico announced he wouldn't seek a third term, three candidates filed paperwork to run in the upcoming election.

Councilman Benny White and liquor commission member Scott Wehrli are on the ballot, as is Tiffany Stephens, founder of a local nonprofit organization, who remained when the city's election board ruled in her favor Friday following an objection to her candidacy.

In Elgin, David Kaptain is seeking a fourth term as mayor of Illinois' sixth-largest city. He will be opposed by council member Corey Dixon, who would be the city's first Black mayor.

Campton Hills Village President Mike Tyrrell is being challenged by former Kane County Board member Barb Wojnicki.

Downers Grove Mayor Bob Barnett and Wheaton Mayor Phil Suess are running unopposed.