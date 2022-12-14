One hurt in Island Lake crash that also causes power outage
Updated 12/14/2022 9:26 PM
One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash in Island Lake, officials said.
Authorities responded about 5:45 p.m. to Route 176 and River Road, according to the Wauconda Fire Department.
One of the vehicles hit a utility pole, which caused a power outage.
One person was injured and taken to Northwestern McHenry Hospital.
