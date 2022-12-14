New District 30 superintendent to be announced Thursday

The Northbrook-Glenview District 30 school board will announce the new superintendent at its Thursday board meeting.

The meeting begins 7 p.m. at Maple School, 2370 Shermer Road, Northbrook.

Officials began a nationwide search after Superintendent Brian Wegley in February announced his retirement after eight years at the helm.

Wegley is retiring after 35 years in education on June 30.

The board hired search firm BWP & Associates in April to get input from District 30 stakeholders and identify suitable candidates. Earlier this month, the school board conducted two rounds of interviews with finalists for the position.

District 30 represents three schools: Wescott Elementary in Northbrook, Willowbrook Elementary in Glenview, and Maple Junior High in Northbrook.

Maple School earned a Blue Ribbon School designation in 2021, and Wescott earned its second Blue Ribbon this year.