Here's who has filed so far in Glenview, Northbrook races for April 4

Next April's consolidated election will be quieter than the last in Glenview and Northbrook if Monday's start of candidate filing for municipal positions is any indication.

The Citizens for Glenview party slated three candidates for Glenview village board -- incumbents Jim Bland and Mary Cooper, and former Glenview District 34 school board member Katie Jones. The trio showed up at the village hall by 8 a.m. Monday to file petitions for the April 4 election.

They were joined by three candidates for the Glenview Public Library board -- incumbent M. David Johnson and first-time library board candidates Sara Spitz and Cathy Wilson.

At the opening of the 2020 filing period, the village hall foyer was swarming with people. The crowd included Glenview board candidates from competing parties -- three from Glenview Next, including Wilson; and three new trustee candidates from Unite Glenview, who were victorious along with uncontested board president candidate Mike Jenny.

It was the same story in Northbrook, where in 2020 two parties forwarded candidates for the village board, a race that grew increasingly contentious.

On Monday, only incumbents Johannah "Jojo" Hebl, Bob Israel and Heather Ross filed petitions in Northbrook, along with library trustee candidates Janet Spector Bishop, Maura Crisham, Howard Jay Glaubinger and Stacy Oliver. Crisham and Oliver are current Northbrook Library trustees.

It's possible more candidates could swoop in for the municipal and library boards by the time filing closes on Monday. Candidates also will be filing for park district and school board seats. Park board candidate filings are handled independently, and school board candidates must file with the Suburban Cook County clerk's office.

This will be Bland's first election. He was appointed from a list of 28 candidates to fill Jenny's vacant trustee position.

"It's very exciting," said Bland, who previously had served on Chicago's Community Development Commission, appointed by former Mayor Richard M. Daley.

"I'm just thrilled to be representing the slate with my friends Katie and Mary, and to continue the good work of this board. I still have a lot to accomplish. Namely, the downtown redevelopment and just the continued financial stewardship," he said.

Jones, who had not been slated by caucus in 2020 to continue on the District 34 board, was among the 28 people on the list of candidates vying for Jenny's trustee position. She took a position on Glenview's Development Adjustments Commission.

"I wanted to learn more about the zoning and the codes and all of the things that go into some of the decisions made in Glenview," said Jones, who was accompanied on Monday by her daughters Scarlett, 5, and Savannah, 8.

"Though I have been on that (commission) for the past year and a half, I was kind of approached by multiple people saying you should really throw in your resume, so I did," Jones said. "I was going to be happy either way, because I've been enjoying sitting on the Development Adjustments Commission. I really like the fellow commissioners that I'm serving with, too. So I threw it in, and here we are."

Chuck Gitles, elected to the Glenview board in 2019, went through the interview process with Citizens for Glenview, but was not slated.

Wilson is a familiar face on many fronts in Glenview. This is her first time seeking a board position with the Glenview Public Library.

"I think keeping our libraries as a welcoming, open source of information for our community is very important," she said. "Our library is very innovative, and I want to support the direction our library is taking. It's good for Glenview."

Other candidates who filed Monday are:

• Glenview Park District Board: Jen Adams and Kimberly Vasquez.

• Northbrook Park District Board: To be announced after Dec. 19.

• Northbrook District 27: Opi Akuffo, Martha Carlos and Jack Waddle.

• Northbrook District 28: Beth Bazer, Christine Beeftink, Mara Silver-Schack and Adam Weinstock.

• Northbrook-Glenview District 30: Kevin Glowacz and Pamela Manicioto.

• West Northfield District 31: Noah Frank, Elizabeth Kim, Meghan McMillin, Nicholas Parfitt and Maria Vasilopoulos.

• Glenview District 34: Alex Kamilewicz, Julie Moon, Scott Nelson, Jennifer Patel and Vasilios Soupos.

• Glenbrook High School District 225: Jim Geldermann, Paul Kelly, Sandra Muhlenbeck, Sidney "Skip" Shein and Marcelo Sztainberg.