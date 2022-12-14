Glenbrook South fills three school buses with items for food pantry
Posted12/14/2022 10:15 AM
Glenbrook South High School's 39th annual food drive collected its largest donation for the Northfield Township Food Pantry.
The school's recent "Cancel Hunger" drive pulled in enough goods to fill three yellow school buses, plus another $3,600 in donations.
Glenbrook High School District 225 said food pantry officials confirmed it was the largest donation they had seen from one food drive.
