 

Christmas in the Valley takes visitors back to 19th century holidays

  • Amelia Meredith, 3, of Chicago visits with Father Christmas, a Victorian-era presentation of Santa Claus, during the Christmas in the Valley event at Merkle Cabin in Schaumburg Saturday.

      Amelia Meredith, 3, of Chicago visits with Father Christmas, a Victorian-era presentation of Santa Claus, during the Christmas in the Valley event at Merkle Cabin in Schaumburg Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Reilly Stadler, 4, of Elk Grove Village stays warm with a cup of hot chocolate during the Christmas in the Valley event at Volkening Heritage Farm in Schaumburg Saturday.

      Reilly Stadler, 4, of Elk Grove Village stays warm with a cup of hot chocolate during the Christmas in the Valley event at Volkening Heritage Farm in Schaumburg Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Eva Kratunkov, 1½, of Schaumburg and her mom, Eleonora Daskalova, visit the chickens during the Christmas in the Valley event at Volkening Heritage Farm in Schaumburg Saturday.

      Eva Kratunkov, 1½, of Schaumburg and her mom, Eleonora Daskalova, visit the chickens during the Christmas in the Valley event at Volkening Heritage Farm in Schaumburg Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Caroline Bezik, a living history interpreter, checks her cookies as they bake in a wood-burning stove during the Christmas in the Valley event at Volkening Heritage Farm in Schaumburg Saturday.

      Caroline Bezik, a living history interpreter, checks her cookies as they bake in a wood-burning stove during the Christmas in the Valley event at Volkening Heritage Farm in Schaumburg Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 12/10/2022 6:31 PM

Visitors to the Volkening Heritage Farm and Merkle Cabin on Saturday were whisked back to a time of less holiday hustle and bustle during the Christmas in the Valley event at Spring Valley in Schaumburg.

There was bread and gingerbread cookies baking in a wood-burning stove, a four-piece brass band playing carols, and children and their parents keeping warm with a cup of hot chocolate before visiting Father Christmas, a Victorian era-presentation of Santa Claus, in the Merkle Cabin.

 

Both the farm, which is an actual working farm complete with animals, and the cabin in the nearby woods, are a peek at what life was like in Schaumburg during the late 1800s.

"We're just trying to present a more nostalgic view of Christmas, of the holidays, from the 19th Century, said Spring Valley Manager David Brooks. "Even with Santa, he's dressing up as a Father Christmas figure because Santa has evolved over time."

The event also takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

