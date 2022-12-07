Coach: 100 columns, 100 things to love about our communities

A couple years ago, I made a simple phone call and email contact to the editor of a brand new publication coming to Northbrook and Glenview. The one you're reading now -- The Herald.

It didn't exactly start off with a flash. I was told by new editor Melynda Findlay the Herald might be looking for a baseball perspective column and could I send a sample one in?

I got creative and sent in an "I Have a Dream" column connecting the game of baseball and its decreasing popularity issues to the great Martin Luther King speech, making my suggestions to make the game better. I gave it my best shot.

She wrote back saying they liked the column! (Excellent, I thought). But even though they "liked" it, I was disappointed it never made its way to print, thus figuring that was the end of that particular journalistic attempt.

The traditional Special Olympics Oath, which is recited by all Special Olympians before every competition, came to mind: "Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt."

Score one for "bravery," I thought, and readied myself to move on.

But somewhere along the way, and to be honest I forget how, Melynda contacted me and asked if I could write something up for the new paper. I did, and it led to another and then another and soon a regular column. It's hard to believe, but some two years later I stand ready to pen (keyboard) my 100th column.

So with that theme in mind and the number 100 as a marker, I decided to dedicate this column to 100 things I (we) love about our Northbrook and Glenview communities.

Here is the list -- in no particular order, and with the assured understanding that I will be leaving out many great places and many great people while compiling it:

Northbrook Summerfest Celebration; Glenview's Dairy Bar; the cows at Wagner Farm; Glenbrook North's rich tradition in boys basketball; summer softball leagues (in both towns); Glenbrook South assistant football coach Jack Downing (and his kids starring in the program); the father-son GBS football coaching combo of Bob Schoenwetter (then) and son David (now); Major League Baseball player Jason Kipnis from Northbrook (even if he did try to beat our Cubs in the World Series); Marcello's in Northbrook (chicken parm!); Margaret Sullivan and Jim Weider at the Spartan hoops scorers table (for over three decades!);

The Athletico Center's Andrew Braverman (the man has had more jobs than there are words in this paragraph, but he is all about helping and connecting with kids); Hi Five Sports and the Tuchman father-son combo; Northbrook Baseball's rule where if you play travel, you MUST also play house league (thank you!); Roosevelt Park swimming pool; The Grove in Glenview; Steve Swanson (former Grove director); Don Congdon (he is the one who built up Northbrook Action Baseball); the velodrome in Northbrook (legendary); Brian Wegley (brilliant as GBS principal and District 30 superintendent); Grandpa's Place in Glenview (best chicken kabobs, bar none); Special Gifts Theatre in Northbrook (theater experience for developmentally disabled kids); The V-Show at Glenbrook South;

Glenview's Memorial Day celebration; Glenview's 3v3 Soccer Fest; Nickel City (Northbrook entertainment center with games galore!); the Titan Dome; Glenbrook South Boosters' weekly email sports update (so great, so informative -- GBN boosters, please take note!); The Book Bin in Northbrook (not many small bookstores left); co-rec softball at Community Park West; Abt Electronics (the Michael Jordan of family owned retail stores);

The new and revised Northbrook Court; OLPH cross country; the Glenview Runners club; the Tall Trees Turkey Trot (moment of silence for its temporary ending); the Maple School Lew Blond 5K run; former Maple School PE teacher and athletic director Ben Chin; Barnaby's pizza (old, iconic, no frills, but still some of the best tasting pizza); Glenview's summer concerts in the park; Northbrook's summer concerts at Village Green; the Jim Christ Memorial Baseball Tournament; GYB's Westbrook baseball fields (not quite the same now that school construction has taken away a few of the fields ... but still pretty great!);

Ex-Glenbrook South athletic trainer Brian Robinson (hall of farmer); 1974 Glenbrook North football and baseball state champions (the same year!); Spartan pitcher Scott Sanderson (went on to a pretty good major league career); Spartan basketball star back in the day Ted Govederica (not only a great player, but just love pronouncing his last name); Glenbrook South football legend Eric Anderson (still the best who has ever suited up for the blue and gold); former GBS softball coach and assistant athletic director Kay Sopocy;

Max and Benny's Restaurant in Northbrook (banana yogurt pancakes a must!); Pinstripes (Confession: When it opened I didn't think it would last a year, it's now well into its second decade!); Sleepy Hollow Park in Glenview; Northbrook world-renowned pianist and ex-village manager Mark Damisch; the brand new Maple Junior High; the old Maple Junior High; Glenview's Fourth of July on the golf course (back in the day); The Weed in Glenview (relax, that is the nickname for the park district golf course); St. Catherine School in Glenview; St. Norbert's Church summer festival; Sunset Foods in Northbrook;

The Northbrook YMCA; Bernard Weinger JCC in Northbrook; JCC hoops coach Jeff Wechsler; the Park Center in Glenview; Sunday AYSO soccer at Flick Park; sand volleyball at Johns Park; under the lights pickup basketball at Johns Park; Dehne Lawn and Leisure in Northbrook; Siunik restaurant in Glenview; Blocktoberfest in Glenview; coach Steve Eich (gone too soon); Titan track and football coach John Davis (gone too soon); Glenview Park District flag football (better when blocking was allowed); the Meadowhill sled mountain in Northbrook (back in the day); pickleball courts at Flick Park; Christian Heritage Academy (former home of Marillac High School); Jeff Cook (the same school's longtime athletic director); Goldfish Day at Roosevelt Park (organized mayhem); Titan longtime swim coach Bill Stetson (and all the Stetsons who made swimming so stellar in Glenview); GBN volleyball coach Chris Cooper; Glenview-Northbrook Youth Services; Glenview's Senior Center;

The Strike Zone; the Yard House; Dino's Sports Fan Shop; Glenbrook Evening School; Springman Middle School PE teacher and volleyball coach Manos Ginis; Play It Again Sams sports shop in Northbrook; Kohl Children's Museum; Glenbrook South vs. Glenbrook North Thanksgiving hockey game; Techny Prairie Activity Center; Valley Lo Club; Gallery Park; Wildfire restaurant; Little Louie's in Northbrook; the Glenview ice show; the Northbrook -On-Ice show; Cedar Lane Tot Park; Spartan FC Soccer; Northbrook Dog Park at Coast Guard Park; and Glenview's Community Bark West dog park.

That should be 100. Feel free to count them up, but then again, math has never been my strong suit.

• Jon Cohn of Glenview is a coach, retired PE teacher, sports official and prep sports fan. To contact him with comments or story ideas, email jcsportsandtees@aol.com.