The Week in Pictures photo gallery for November 28-December 4, 2022.
Posted12/6/2022 1:00 AM
Chickens and Santa take prominent positions in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for November 28-December 4, 2022.
Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comRhyah Lohja, second from left, with her chickens and children from left Nikayla, 10, Kainen, 13, and Karsyn, 3, at their home just outside of the Barrington city limits in Cook County.
Brian Hillbhill@dailyherald.comSt. Charles North's Stephen DelBello in the Boys 400-Yard Medley Relay during the 2022 Patriot Relays Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Lincolnshire.
Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comMarla Stone, owner of Marla's Lunch, right, helps Northbrook Potbelly Sandwich Works general manager Said Leon load 120 lunches for delivery to two area schools.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comThe Grinch and Santa Claus wave to some of the 1,500 runners dressed as Santa Claus during the 15th annual Arlington Heights Rotary Santa Run Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Arlington Heights.
Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.comVolunteer Rocio Hernandez helps a visitor to the We Go Together for Kids food pantry at Leman Middle School, in West Chicago Tuesday.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comVanessa Navarez pushes her son Alexander Lujano, 4, a.k.a. Alexander the Great, in his decorated wheelchair at the holiday tree lighting in Mundelein on Friday, December 2, 2022.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comIntern Jake Konieczka, a North Central College student in Naperville, records Darryl Postelnick as he makes a social media cooking video in his Algonquin kitchen.
Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comGlenbrook South's Paige Simon (12) hits the deck chasing a loose ball with Glenbrook North's Grace Gertner, left, and Bryce Wolf during Tuesday's girls basketball game in Northbrook.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comSt. Viator's Molly Craig and Libertyville's Lily Castro, right, battle for the ball in a girls basketball game on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comCarmel Catholic High School junior Mila Schachelmayer donates blood assisted by Vitalant donor care specialists Samuel Alcazar Thursday during a drive at the Mundelein school.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comLarkin's Jackson Casebeer reaches for a rebound against Glenbard East's Davanta Smith in a boys basketball game in Lombard on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comNaperville Central's Michael Boyce (24) is fouled on the way to the hoop Friday, December 2, 2022 in Naperville.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comConstruction of the Prospect Place Apartments progresses in downtown Mount Prospect on the eve of Thanksgiving. The retail strip that occupied this site since the 1950s was home to several businesses, including Keefer's Pharmacy, which has since relocated.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comVernon Hills' Dylan Chung defends Lake's Cade Primack in a boys basketball game in Lake Villa on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
