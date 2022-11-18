Krishnamoorthi seeks FTX documents for congressional probe

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Schaumburg, is asking officials from a failed cryptocurrency exchange to turn over documents and other information related to the company's recent bankruptcy filing that could cost investors billions of dollars.

Krishnamoorthi, chair of the House subcommittee on economic and consumer policy, issued the requests to former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and current FTX CEO John Ray III, who was brought aboard just days ago after the company's collapse.

The subcommittee had already issued requests for documents from FTX executives in August as part of a federal probe "into what crypto exchanges and federal agencies are doing -- and should be doing -- to protect consumers and bringing stability to the industry," according to a news release.

"I am extremely troubled by recent news surrounding the collapse of FTX Trading Ltd. (FTX), including its affiliated entity FTX US, and the potentially significant harm that FTX's bankruptcy will cause to American consumers and investors," Krishnamoorthi said in the release. "In a recent court filing in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding, Mr. Ray -- who has supervised historic financial restructurings in cases involving criminal malfeasance -- called the situation facing FTX 'unprecedented.'"

Ray was put in charge of former energy giant Enron after its collapse nearly two decades ago.

Of the state of FTX when he took the helm recently, Ray said: "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here."

FTX was once valued at as much as $32 billion, but only about $740 million in digital assets have been secured since the company's collapse.

Bankman-Fried is accused of using FTX funds to buy homes and other luxury items. He has not yet been charged criminally.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.