Calendar: Nov. 17-23 in Glenview and Northbrook

Elves will sneak into Winnetka on Wednesday, Nov. 23, to drop off a magical mailbox at the Winnetka Park District, 540 Hibbard Road, so children can mail their letters to Santa. The elves will pack up the mailbox Tuesday, Dec. 20, to take back the letters to the North Pole for Santa. Don't forget to include names and a return address to ensure the elves know where to send Santa's response. For information, www.winpark.org. Courtesy of Winnetka Park District

Join in making fresh cream into an assortment of flavored butters for your holiday table at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Wilmette Public Library. Register. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Virtually join film historian Dr. Annette Bochenek for a presentation about the early years, career highlights and legacy of Betty White, pictured, at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, through the Wilmette Public Library. Register. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Join for the Monday Kids Movie at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Children can join to view "Sonic 2" (PG/122 minutes/2022). Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

The Mitchell Museum of the American Indian will honor U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (Ho-Chunk), pictured, for her significant contributions to Native American society, culture and history at the 45th Anniversary Benefit and Awards Ceremony on Nov. 19, at Writers Theater in Glencoe. Event will feature Native singers, musicians, a variety of regional Indigenous foods, a silent auction. Individual tickets are $145. For information, (847) 475-1030 or mitchellmuseum.org. Courtesy of Mitchell Museum of the American Indian

The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, welcomes Author Patrick Radden Keefe to celebrate the paperback release of "Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty" at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Keefe will be in conversation with reporter Noah Kirsch. This event is free, registration is required. For information, (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

"Cozy up" and make cute critter coffee cozies at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Glencoe Public Library. Basic hand-sewing experience is helpful but not required. Materials provided while supplies last. This program is designed for teens and adults. Register. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Virtually join Chair Yoga at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Instructor Isabel Raci will lead a session of gentle chair yoga and guided meditation. Tune in to stretch, breathe, gain flexibility and strengthen the body in an accessible way with seated poses. Perfect for beginners. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Join the Illinois Holocaust Museum at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 9603 Woods Drive, in Skokie for a discussion with The New York Times bestselling author, Tom Clavin. Calvin will be discussing his latest book, "Lightning Down: A World War II Story of Survival." Register at https://ihm.ec/lightningdown. Courtesy of Illinois Holocaust Museum

Join guest artist Mark Anderson for a cartooning class for children at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. The subject will be "Humorous Harvest." Register. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join for an international film screening at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., for a viewing of "Ilo Ilo" (2013). The film is presented in Mandarin, Tagalog, English and Hokkien with English subtitles. For informationwww.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Plan ahead

Friends of the Northbrook Library Black Friday Used Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26, at the Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Featuring young adult, large-print, science fiction & juvenile books, including children's books for Christmas and Hanukkah. All sales benefit the Friends and the library. visit.northbrook.info.

Ongoing

'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof': Runs through Nov. 20, at Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. The Skokie Theatre and MadKap Productions present this American classic by Tennessee Williams set in the sweltering Mississippi Delta. Brick, an aging football hero, who desperately escapes reality in a bottle and his beautiful and feisty wife Maggie "the Cat," must deal with their estranged marriage and the family drama that comes with Big Daddy's birthday and discussions of the family inheritance. $34-$38. For information, (847) 677-7761 or www.skokietheatre.org.

'A Christmas Story, The Musical': 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; and 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, with select Thursday 1 p.m. shows, through Jan. 1, at The Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive. Lincolnshire. This show brings the beloved 1983 movie about the Parker family to musical life on stage. Directed by Jeff Award-winner Scott Weinstein with musical direction by Jeff Award-winner Ryan T. Nelson and choreography by Tiffany Krause. $59-$64. (847) 634-0200 or MarriottTheatre.com.

Santa's Rock 'N' Lights: 5-10 p.m. daily from Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Drive-through animated lights show. $29.99-$34.99. santasrocknlights.com.

Nov. 17

JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival: Start popping your popcorn for the 10th anniversary of the JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival, which returns for four days of viewing Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 17-20. This first weekend of the fest will feature four films streaming, with three also premiering at the Landmark Renaissance Place Cinema (1850 Second St., Highland Park). Post-film discussions are also available. Tickets are $15 per person for either virtual or in-person screenings; a $100 Festival Pass is also available, which will cover all four movies next week as well as subsequent offerings Jan. 26-29, 2023, and Feb. 23-25, 2023, totaling 10 films. Find schedules and purchase passes at jccfilmfest.jccchicago.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Nov. 17, at the Youth Services desk on a first-come, first-serve basis For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

International Film Screening: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. "ILO ILO" (2013), set in Singapore in the 1990s, portrays the friendship between nursemaid Teresa and her young charge Jiale that makes waves in the family. Presented in Mandarin, Tagalog, English and Hokkien with English subtitles. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Babytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies, with songs, cuddles and bounces. For babies up to 24 months and their caregivers. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for singing, dancing and stories for your toddler, ages 18 months-3-years with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available Nov. 17, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Baby Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Rhymes, songs, and fun for patrons ages birth-23 months with an adult. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

The Next Chapter Book Club: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Come join and explore all that popular fiction has to offer. The library will bring books to life through colorful conversation. This month's title is "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Healing Neck Pain Naturally: Virtually at noon Thursday, Nov. 17, through North Suburban YMCA. Denise Schwartz, physical therapist at The Manual Touch will discuss the three most common causes of neck or arm pain; the number one mistake people make with neck or arm pain; tips to prevent neck pain; and how to heal naturally. Register. Check out all Y.E.S. events at www.nsymca.org/yes-speaker-schedule. For information, (847) 272-7250.

Armchair Travels: 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Take a video tour of Delhi, Rajasthan and Agra. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Big Feelings Storytime: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Explore stories about big feelings and learn ways to help your preschooler, ages 3-5 with an adult, manage them. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Exercise with Be40Strong: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Learn to exercise safely and get stronger with this small group personal training designed for students, ages 60 and older. The program will be adapted to fit the needs of each individual, from beginners to consistent exercisers. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Cartooning with Mark Anderson -- Humorous Harvest: 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades K-five. Guest artist Mark Anderson returns for more zany cartooning classes. Each draw-along class features a different theme. Register. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Illustrators' Club: 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn how each month's illustrator tells stories through art, and become an illustrator yourself. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Tinker Thursday: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades one-three explore their inner maker through hands-on STEAM activities. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tween Lab: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Fun is happening in the Junior High Room. Drop in for games, crafts and more. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Winnetka Park District Board Meeting: 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Winnetka Park District Administration Center Community Room, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. The agenda will be posted 48 hours in advance of the meeting. For information, www.winpark.org.

Your Estate Planning Notebook -- Niles Township Seminar: 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Niles Township Assessor and Illinois licensed Attorney Scott Bagnall, will review estate planning basics, including powers of attorney, trusts and wills, along with guidance on what type of legal information to assemble in a notebook for easy and quick access. A binder will be provided that participants can use to create their own notebook, with templates for powers of attorney and a checklist of documents to consider including. For information, https://skokielibrary.info.

Author visit: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Join Illinois Holocaust Museum in discussion with The New York Times bestselling author, Tom Clavin, as he makes his literary return to the aerial battlefields of World War II to tell a harrowing and unforgettable story of heroism and human endurance in his latest book, "Lightning Down: A World War II Story of Survival." Members are free; nonmembers pay museum admission. Register at https://ihm.ec/lightningdown. For information, (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

Virtual Alliance Française du North Shore Café Conversation Soir: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Join for relaxed French conversation, facilitated by native or fluent speakers. All fluency levels are welcome. For information and the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or email info@AFnorthshore.org. For information, (847) 858-1274.

Bring Your Own Book Club: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bring a book you've recently adored and present it to the group. A librarian will share a list of great 2022 titles just in time for holiday shopping. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Creating Files with Google Drive: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Discover tools to create and edit various files, including documents, spreadsheets, presentations and forms. Gmail account required. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Nov. 18

Family Storytime: 9:30 or 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing and stories for the whole family. Tickets for storytime will be available Nov. 18, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Little Dabblers: 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Children can drop by for messy fun and explore art, science and your their senses. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Time for Twos: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ages 2-3 with caregiver. Ready to get hands-on? Join for stories and creative activities connected to that week's stories. This class is aimed at children who have not yet entered 3-year-old preschool. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Chair Yoga: Virtually at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, through Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join instructor Isabel Raci for a session of gentle chair yoga and guided meditation. Tune in to stretch, breathe, gain flexibility and strengthen the body in an accessible way with seated poses. Perfect for beginners; students will leave class feeling relaxed and grounded. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

DiNovember Sensory Shenanigans: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for an hour of interactive free play around dinosaurs. Activities in this program will foster fine and gross motor skills and concepts through play. This program is sure to be a little messy, so wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty. For ages 0-4 with a caregiver. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Sensory Play: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Develop language, social-emotional and motor skills through exploratory play. Children of all abilities, ages 2 and older with an adult, are welcome. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Adult Craft Workshop -- Critter Coffee Cozies: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. "Cozy up" and make a cute (and warm) coffee cup cozy to keep or give as a holiday gift. Basic hand-sewing experience is helpful but not required. Templates will be available to sew a fox or a bear cozy, or you can get creative and make your own design. Materials provided while supplies last. This program is designed for teens and adults. Register. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Marble Runs: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bring the whole family to engineer marble runs using upcycled materials. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

GlenViewings: 2 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Viewing of "Downton Abbey: A New Era" (124 minutes/PG/2022). The Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess's newly inherited villa. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Warhammer Alliance: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Sign up for Warhammer Alliance to join your fellow tabletop gaming enthusiasts in crafting, painting, and playing everything Warhammer. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Dungeons & Dragons: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Explore dark dungeons, battle mighty dragons and save the innocent. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Cyber Security: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn valuable skills and steps to protect yourself online. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Santa's Arrival, A Christmas Story PJ Party: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. Santa will enter through the southwest entrance near Maggiano's and make his way to the Santa set located on the lower level near Macy's. Each registered child will receive "A Christmas Story" swag bag. Enjoy spin wheel prizes, balloon and face paint, a photo booth, Santa's live reindeer outside, hot cocoa and cookies. Visits with Santa are free and photos with Santa will be available to purchase from Cherry Hill Programs. Tickets are $5 per child; free for adults and kids 2 and younger. shophawthornmall.com.

Script Reading Happy Hour: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Devonshire Playhouse, 4400 Greenwood St., Skokie. A creative and fun time where drinks and refreshments are for sale. Preregister to be a reader and audience drop-ins are welcome. Alcoholic refreshments only available to those age 21 and older; ID required. In November, Gayle Starr is directing a "It's A Wonderful Life!" $12-$15. For information, (847) 674-1500 or www.skokieparks.org.

An Evening with Author Patrick Radden Keefe: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall welcomes acclaimed author Patrick Radden Keefe to celebrate the paperback release of "Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty." Keefe will be in conversation with reporter Noah Kirsch. This event is free, registration is required. For information, (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

'The Wizard of Oz': 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday Nov. 19; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Glenview United Methodist Church, 727 Harlem Ave., Glenview. Presented by Northshore Dance and Theater, this fan-favorite musical is based on the classic MGM movie musical that has been charming families for generations. $9- $11. For tickets, https://buy.tututix.com/northshoredanceandtheater or (855) 222-2849.

Sparkle Light Festival: Various dates and times from Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. Immersive displays of millions of holiday lights and outdoor holiday activities including train rides, winter tubing and themed mazes. A special menu of festive food and beverages will be available. $25. sparklerosemont.com.

Nov. 19

Little Play Cafe: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join your librarians for a short storytime, followed by free play for the little ones and coffee for the grown-ups. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Their Stories, Their Words -- Native American Storytime: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a storytime full of words and songs written by Indigenous people. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Craft Supply Swap: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 W. Oakton St., Niles. Drop off unneeded, usable supplies and pick up some new-to-you materials. For more information, (847) 663-1234 or www.nileslibrary.org.

St. Peter's UCC Holiday Craft Show & Bake Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 8013 Laramie, Skokie. Unique gifts from more than 40 vendors. Items for sale include jewelry, handmade crafts and clothing, homemade jams, holiday baskets and more. In addition, explore an array of baked goods from St. Peter's finest bakers and take a chance on a raffle baskets. Proceeds benefit St. Peter's mission work. For information, (847) 673-8166 or www.stpeteruccskokie.org.

Dungeons & Dragons: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Experienced and new players alike, will be playing Dungeons and Dragons 5E! Open to children in grades seven-12 For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Secret Gift Workshop: 1-2:30 or 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Kids, is it hard to find privacy to make gifts for your family? There will be no more ruined surprises when you make your cards and gifts in this program, out of sight of the recipients. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

3D Print -- Combining Animals and Letters: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. . Use Tinkercad to join an animal with words, a pun, their name, or yours! or winnetkalibrary.libcal.com For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

No One Ever Sees Indians -- Native Americans in Media: Virtually at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, through Glenview Public Library. In this loosely structured three-part magic act, Northern Arapaho filmmaker, artist, writer and media educator Ernest Whiteman III discusses the many representations of Native Americans in media and how these representations inform audiences' perceptions of Native peoples and issues. Program presented via Zoom. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Willow Hill Lights Show: Runs 5-10 p.m. daily from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1, weather permitting, at Willow Hill Golf Course, 1350 Willow Road, Northbrook. Willow Hill Lights is a drive-through, family holiday event featuring a 1.6 mile route with over one million lights, three drive through tunnels and a 30 foot Christmas tree. One price per car. Entrance is on Willow Road near Route 43 (Waukegan Road) in between I-94 and I-294. $40. Tickets are available by one-hour increment time slots. For tickets, willowhilllights.com. For information, (847) 722-2129, (847)-480-7888 or willowhillswintermagic.com.

Mitchell Museum of the American Indian 45th Anniversary Celebration: 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. This multifaceted, immersive event will feature dynamic Native singers, musicians, a variety of regional Indigenous foods, a silent auction, and a keynote address by the 2022 Dr. Carlos Montezuma Award recipient, Con. Sharice Davids (Ho-Chunk). Scheduled events for the evening also include performances by vocalists Jennifer Stevens (Oneida and Oglala Lakota) and Michaela Marchi (Isleta Pueblo), and instrumentalist Bill Buchholz (Algonquin/Metis). Individual tickets are $145. For tickets, https://mitchellmuseum.org/events/45thanniversar. For information, (847) 475-1030 or mitchellmuseum.org.

Cosmic Skating: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. All ages can enjoy an evening of skating with DJ Music, games and activities. Entry per person is $7; skate rental: $3. For information, www.nbparks.org.

Nov. 20

Artisan Faire: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Temple Beth Israel, 3601 W. Dempster St., Skokie. Sisterhood Temple Beth Israel presents its annual faire just in time for holiday gift-buying. Handcrafted wares created by local artists include jewelry, knits, children's clothes and accessories, ceramics, cards, fused glass, prints, soaps, Judaica, and other products. Free gift wrapping. Artist donations will be raffled off at 1 p.m. Free admittance. For information, (847) 675-0951 or visit www.tbiskokie.org.

Holiday Boutique: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah Congregation, 3220 Big Tree Lane, Wilmette. The Sisterhood of Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah Congregation presents a holiday boutique, featuring vendors with unique and affordable merchandise for all ages -- jewelry, clothing, handbags, accessories, personalized gifts, art work, toys and much more. Free admission. Vaccination required; masks optional. For information, (847) 256-1213 or information@bhbe.org.

Turkey Shoot Free-Throw Contest: 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Techny Prairie Activity Center, 180 Anets Drive, Northbrook. Join for the second annual Turkey Shoot Free-Throw Contest. Register for the individual or team competition. Teams can consist of one child and one parent or guardian, two children of any age combination or two adults. Each participant shoots 15 free throws. In the team competition the scores are added up to determine the winners. First place in each division receives a turkey. Second place in each age division receives a pie. Participants will also compete for prizes in the vertical jump and shuttle run turkey dash. For information, (847) 291-2995 or www.nbparks.org.

Stylized Napkin Rings: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Keep you holiday tables looking even classier with some custom napkin rings. Learn to use the laser engraver in the Studio to cut out different designs out of wood or acrylic. All supplies will be provided. Register. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Chess Club: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn the basics or improve your skills with the guidance of an experienced chess player. Beginners and seasoned players welcome. Bring chess sets, if possible. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Dedication of Synagogue Windows: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Northbrook Community Synagogue-AM-EChod, 2548 Jasper Court, Northbrook. "The Jewish Experience: A Perspective in Stained Glass" over the last 100 years. Dedication and open house for the permanent and growing collection of Jewish Themed Stained Glass. The collection consists of the windows of various local and national synagogues that have fallen out of Jewish hands. The dedication ceremony will be at 3 p.m. and include refreshments. The exhibition is open and free to the public. For information, (847) 509-9204 or ncshul.com.

Music of the Baroque -- Reginald Mobley Sings: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Celebrated countertenor Reginald Mobley presents a program of powerfully moving arias by Handel. $35-$100 For information, www.baroque.org.

Nov. 21

Drop-In Free Play: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones can drop in to explore and play with a different selection of toys and manipulatives each week. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Virtual Alliance Française du North Shore Monthly Program: Virtually at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Join online for "Ces châteaux moins connus en France qui valent pourtant le detour" ("Lesser-Known French Castles Worth a Detour"). Marine Besson will give an overview of some of these hidden gems. For information and the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or email info@AFnorthshore.org. Free for AFduNS members; nonmembers $10. For information, (847) 858-1274.

Crafternoon: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. No school today? Join for an afternoon crafting fun. Stay the whole time or drop in when you'd like. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Monday Kids Movie: 2: 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Viewing of "Sonic 2" (PG/122 minutes/2022). With Maddie and Tom away on vacation, things go awry for Sonic upon the unexpected return of the sinister Dr. Robotnik and his new ally, Knuckles. As the duo seeks out a powerful crystal capable of destroying the world, it is up to Sonic and Tails to thwart Dr. Robotnik's schemes. Just drop. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Art Studio: 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Calling all creatives, bring your latest art project to work on among other local artists. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

November Magic Workshop With Gary Kantor: 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Devonshire Cultural Center, 4400 Greenwood St., Skokie. Amaze your friends with tricks involving cards, ropes, coins and mind-reading. Each seasonal class offers new tricks. Instructor: The Magic Team of Gary Kantor. For ages 5-12. $20-$25. For information, (847) 674-1500 or www.skokieparks.org.

Storytelling Club: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Everyone has a story to tell. Join the Storytelling Club and learn to tell stories from literature or life. Club members may also participate in a storytelling performance on Dec. 11. For children in grades three-six. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Betty White -- A Lifetime of Laughter: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, through Wilmette Public Library. Join film historian Dr. Annette Bochenek for a presentation about the early years, career highlights and legacy of Betty White. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Nov. 22

Interfaith Thanksgiving Service "We Give Thanks": 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm Street, Glenview. The Rev. Dr. James M. Matarazzo, Jr., Senior Pastor of Glenview Community Church, will give the keynote reflection, and various representatives of the Glenview Clergy Association will offer readings and prayers. The service will be in-person and live-streamed at www.gccucc.org. A monetary offering will be divided equally between Wesley Child Care, Glenview Youth Services and Character Counts in Glenview, along with a food collection for the Northfield Township Food Pantry. Visit gccucc.org for more information.

Forever Young: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Morton Grove Senior Center, 6140 Dempster St., Morton Grove. Fun, movement, strength and more taught by Pnina Zygman. $4. For information, (847) 868-3070.

Tiny Painting Workshop: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children, age 4 through grade three, can create a tiny masterpiece on a 4- by 4-inch canvas. Art will be displayed at the Tiny Art Show during the first half of December. Registration required. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

DiNovember Dinosaur Dig: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Let's talk about dinosaurs. Together learn about fossils and excavate to find dinosaurs. Ages 5 and older. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Paper Lanterns: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Create a paper lantern that makes your Thanksgiving table feel that much cozier. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tiny Painting Workshop: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children, in grades four-eight, create a tiny masterpiece on a 4- by 4-inch canvas. Art will be displayed at the Tiny Art Show during the first half of December. Registration required. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Taste Travelers: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children, in grades four-eight, taste test and rate unique snacks from around the world to determine a winner. A new country or continent will be featured at each event. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 www.glenviewpl.org.

Flavored Butters for Your Holiday Table: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join in making fresh cream into an assortment of flavored butters for your holiday table. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Nov. 23

Thanksgiving Lego Party: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Join for a pre-Thanksgiving Lego Party. Create ships, UFOs, planes, cars and anything you can imagine with more than 100 pounds of Lego bricks and elements. Students will build themselves into an amazing six-foot tower of bricks. The party guide is Beth Weis, also known as the Lego Lady. Extreme Builders Post Party; bring a nut-free lunch and drink and enjoy extra building time. Then, take part in the implosion of the tower made by the group. For information, (847) 291-2995 or www.nbparks.org

Santa's Mailbox: Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Winnetka Park District, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Elves will sneak into Winnetka to drop off this magical mailbox at the Winnetka Park District so children can mail their letters to Santa. The elves will pack up the mailbox Tuesday, Dec. 20 to take back the letters to the North Pole for Santa. Don't forget to include names and a return address to ensure the elves know where to send Santa's response. For information, www.winpark.org.