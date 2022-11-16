Celebrating patriots past & present: American Legion, Northbrook Junior High commemorate Veterans Day

For the first time in two years, a longtime Veterans Day tradition returned to Northbrook Junior High.

Members of the George W. Benjamin American Legion Post 791 joined students in a packed gymnasium for a ceremony that also featured music by the school's wind ensemble on Friday.

The partnership between the American Legion Post goes back at least 30 years, Post Commander Tom Kittler said during his speech. The COVID-19 pandemic moved the event away from the school in 2020 and 2021, however.

"Veterans Day is a day for every American, every citizen -- no matter what race, religion, political affiliation -- they might have to contemplate the price of these liberties," Kittler said. "It's a day to celebrate the courage, the deeds, the sacrifices, the dedication, the commitment of all our veterans who have served this great nation."

The wind ensemble played the national anthem at the beginning of the program, then "America the Beautiful" after Kittler's welcoming remarks and an opening prayer by Post Chaplain Tom Mahoney. Near the end of the ceremony, the wind ensemble played a medley of U.S. Armed Forces services songs; all who served stood for the song of their respective branch.

In addition to speaking on behalf of veterans, Kittler spoke of the challenges of those currently serving in the United States Armed Forces.

"We owe so much to these patriots of today," Kittler said.

Following the indoor program, participants adjourned outside for the Rifle Salute, and for taps played by Glenbrook North High School senior Colin Rowan.