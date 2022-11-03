Prospect Heights woman charged in Glenview crash that killed Northbrook man

A Prospect Heights woman was charged Wednesday with reckless homicide in a six-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Northbrook man in March, Glenview police said.

Authorities said Alina Jacek, 55, of the 800 block of East Old Willow Road, was driving more than 35 mph over the speed limit on southbound Milwaukee Avenue the morning of March 19 when she struck a vehicle driven by 73-year-old Young Park, causing a chain-reaction crash. Jacek also was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, driving too fast for conditions and following too closely, the news release said.

Jacek's bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Skokie.