McHenry mayor, business dealing with fallout from Proud Boys founder's scheduled appearance

Gavin McInnes, left, speaks with attendees of a meet-and-greet in McHenry on Thursday. McInnes, founder of the Proud Boys, met with people at the Ye Olde Corner Tap in McHenry after his planned show at another venue was canceled amid a wave of social media complaints. Aaron Dorman/Shaw Local News Network

After the uproar and subsequent cancellation of a planned comedy event featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes in McHenry -- which had moved there after a Lombard venue canceled it -- Mayor Wayne Jett said his initial reaction on social media "wasn't the best look," but he was upset with what he saw as efforts to ruin a business.