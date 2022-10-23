McHenry mayor, business dealing with fallout from Proud Boys founder's scheduled appearance
Updated 10/23/2022 5:27 PM
After the uproar and subsequent cancellation of a planned comedy event featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes in McHenry -- which had moved there after a Lombard venue canceled it -- Mayor Wayne Jett said his initial reaction on social media "wasn't the best look," but he was upset with what he saw as efforts to ruin a business.
