Man charged with recording video under woman's skirt at Bloomingdale store

A Glendale Heights man faces a felony charges alleging he tried to record video under a woman's skirt at a Walmart in Bloomingdale, then grabbed her when she took his phone.

Marcelino Diaz Acero, 23, of the 200 block of Joel Court, is charged with unauthorized video recording and aggravated battery in a public place, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct, according to DuPage County court records.

According to court documents, Diaz Acero used an iPhone at 3:21 p.m. Aug. 15 to make a video recording of the woman's undergarments in the store at 314 W. Army Trail Road. The charges also allege he grabbed and twisted one of the victim's arms to try to get his phone back

The charges were filed Oct. 7. Diaz Acero was in custody Tuesday at the DuPage County jail on $20,000 bail. If he is released on bond, he is to have no contact with minors except his children.