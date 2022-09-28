Crystal Lake man who stole $1 million from Wauconda employer sentenced

A Crystal Lake man was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing more than $1 million from his Wauconda employer by reselling cellphones, the Wauconda Police Department said Wednesday.

Kyle Marnell, 30, of the 1400 block of Skyridge Drive, pleaded guilty earlier this month to theft over $500,000.

On July 26, 2021, LACOSTA Facility Services filed a report against Marnell, who was in charge of I.T. for the company at the time.

Authorities said that Marnell kept and resold company cellphones after models arrived.

Marnell resold a total of 598 phones from November 2019 to July 2021, valued at a combined $897,000, according to authorities.

LACOSTA hired an independent forensic accountant who found that the company had lost a total of $1,009,342, police said.

Marnell will be eligible for parole in 2025.