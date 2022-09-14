Mayor Dailly, incumbent trustees, clerk seeking reelection in Schaumburg

Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly will seek a second term in the April 2023 election, and is being joined on his reelection run by Village Clerk Marilyn Karr and all three village trustees whose terms expire next year.

Dailly, previously a longtime village trustee, defeated newcomer Nafees Rahman in 2019 to succeed Al Larson, who was retiring after eight terms as mayor.

Little did anyone know then that the disruptive COVID-19 pandemic was less than a year away.

"I believe that I've done a good job," Dailly said Wednesday. "We're on the verge of a lot of the things we started coming to fruition. And I've got visions for things I'd like to see through."

Joining Dailly on the ballot, but independent of his campaign, is expected to be the Friends of Schaumburg ticket consisting of trustees George Dunham, Mark Madej and Brian Bieschke. Karr said she's also intending to run again.

Though Dailly and the trustees will support each other as candidates, including sharing some campaign mailings, the mayor said he wants his effort to be independent.

"Quite frankly, I don't see the reason for us to all run on one ticket," Dailly said. "I like putting together my own material."

He said he's quickly accomplished campaign goals such as a 4% reduction in the village's tax levy and increasing spending on roads, despite challenges to Schaumburg's business-centric economy.

Among the goals Dailly hopes to accomplish during a second term are enhancements to how the village works with businesses, a stepped-up beautification and tree replacement program, and further attention to sidewalk and bikeway maintenance.

A large number of candidates filing could trigger a Feb. 28 primary in Schaumburg to narrow the field. The general election is April 4.