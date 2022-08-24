Police investigating fatal Mt. Prospect crash into public works building

A Westmont man died after crashing into a Mount Prospect public works building Friday night, the Mount Prospect Police Department reported Wednesday.

After a patrol sergeant entered the property about 8:50 p.m., a white Ford Escape sped through the still-open gate and into the building at 1700 W. Central Road, according to the news release. The officer ran to the SUV and found Eric Zeitlin, 29, unconscious.

A witness reported seeing the SUV speed through a red light on northbound Busse Road before entering the property.

Zeitlin was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Major Crash Investigation Team at (847) 818-5301.