Students are back in school this week for the start of the 2022-23 academic year.
Dryden Elementary School Principal Akemi Sessler greets students during the first day of school Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Evelyn Stearns shares a moment with her mom Elizabeth while lined up for the first day of school at Otter Creek Elementary in Elgin Tuesday. Evelyn is in kindergarten.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Lauren Glaser greets her first-grade students on the first day of school at Dryden Elementary Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Patrick Boros, 10, gives a thumbs-up to his mom before the first day of school at Dryden Elementary Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Parents walk with their kids before the first day of school at Dryden Elementary Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Mindy Turner takes a photo of her boys Ryan, 10, left, and Zach, 7, before their first day of school at Dryden Elementary Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Five-year-old Bryce Robertson gets a hug from his mom Alycia before his first day of kindergarten at Dryden Elementary Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Second grade teacher Gabby Latulippe helps students on the first day of classes at Wauconda Grade School on Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Principal Debra Monroe gets a hug from fifth grader Aiden Carranza on the first day of classes at Wauconda Grade School on Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Students walk to lunch on the first day of classes at Wauconda Grade School on Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Students see a video about a book called "School Is More Than A Building" in the library on the first day of classes at Wauconda Grade School on Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Students play games on the playground on the first day of classes at Wauconda Grade School on Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Kindergarten teacher Logan Cardona talks to a new student during a meet and greet Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Wheaton.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Principal Bob Cerny talks to Eissa Rahman, 5, and his mom Amina, during a kindergarten meet and greet at Whittier Elementary, Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Wheaton. Cerny is the new principal at the school and is a familiar face in District 200 having served in the District since 1998 in a variety of roles including 21 years as Whittier's School Psychologist, District Student Support Specialist, Director of Student Services in Virtual Academy, and most recently as Assistant Principal at Pleasant Hill Elementary.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Kindergarten teacher Cindy May, takes a photo of Eissa Rahman, 5, during a meet and greet at Whittier Elementary Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Wheaton a day before the start of kindergarten classes.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Principal Bob Cerny talks to third-grade students during their lunch period on the first day of classes at Whittier Elementary Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Wheaton. Cerny is the new principal at the school and is a familiar face in District 200 having served in the District since 1998 in a variety of roles including 21 years as Whittier's School Psychologist, District Student Support Specialist, Director of Student Services in Virtual Academy, and most recently as Assistant Principal at Pleasant Hill Elementary.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Principal Bob Cerny talks to fifth-grade students during the first day of classes at Whittier Elementary Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Wheaton. Cerny is the new principal at the school and is a familiar face in District 200 having served in the District since 1998 in a variety of roles including 21 years as Whittier's School Psychologist, District Student Support Specialist, Director of Student Services in Virtual Academy, and most recently as Assistant Principal at Pleasant Hill Elementary.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Third grade teacher Annette Christensen greets new students before they tour her classroom at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Hoffman Estates Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Parents take photos of their kids before they tour their classrooms at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Hoffman Estates Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
New Kindergartner Dylan Dwyer spends a quiet moment with her mother Kristin Dwyer as they tour her classroom at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Hoffman Estates Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Audrey Stanback waves goodbye to her parents just before heading into Otter Creek Elementary for her first day of kindergarten in Elgin Tuesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Amaya Grovas smiles back at her dad Fredy before heading in to school for her first day of first grade at Otter Creek Elementary in Elgin Tuesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Jack Simmons gets a hug from mom Kat Kashima before lining up for the first day of school at Otter Creek Elementary in Elgin Tuesday. Jack is starting third grade.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Yoselin Chavez Bazan smiles at her teacher as she arrives for the first day of school at Otter Creek Elementary in Elgin Tuesday. She's starting third grade.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Mileny Perez gets one last, and possibly unnecessary from the look on her face, hug from her mom Magali Rea before heading in for her first day of kindergarten at Otter Creek Elementary in Elgin Tuesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Johnny Wiatrak poses for a photo for his mom Ashley before the first day of school at Otter Creek Elementary, which is celebrating its 20th year.
Rick West | Staff Photographer