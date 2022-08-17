Students are back in school this week for the start of the 2022-23 academic year.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Principal Bob Cerny talks to third-grade students during their lunch period on the first day of classes at Whittier Elementary Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Wheaton. Cerny is the new principal at the school and is a familiar face in District 200 having served in the District since 1998 in a variety of roles including 21 years as Whittier's School Psychologist, District Student Support Specialist, Director of Student Services in Virtual Academy, and most recently as Assistant Principal at Pleasant Hill Elementary.