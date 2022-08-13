Randhurst celebrates 60 years in Mount Prospect

Food, children's games, a historical society display and a classic car show were part of Randhurst Village's 60th anniversary celebration in Mount Prospect Saturday.

Opened in 1962 as the world's largest indoor mall under one roof, Randhurst has adapted to shoppers' changing habits, said Randhurst Village Marketing Manager Melissa Yessayan.

Saturday's event gave people, including some who were around for the grand opening, a chance to celebrate the shopping center's six decades.

Not long after opening, it lost its status as the largest indoor mall, and the most recent renovation to Randhurst, which took place nearly two decades ago, converted the mall to an outdoor shopping center.

"It's just a milestone we wanted to celebrate," Yessayan said. "A lot has changed the last few years. There's new restaurants, the Home Goods Store, and there's a lot of interesting new tenants coming in."