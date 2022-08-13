 

Randhurst celebrates 60 years in Mount Prospect

  • Teddy Nichol, 2, of Mount Prospect tries cotton candy for the first time while he and his mom, Sophie, attend the Randhurst 60th anniversary celebration Saturday outside Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect.

  • Muslima Pulatova, 6, of Buffalo Grove tries to ring the bell while attending the Randhurst 60th anniversary celebration Saturday with her family outside Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect.

  • Anya Deckard, 9, of Mount Prospect gets four plastic frogs to jump perfectly in line while playing a game Saturday at the Randhurst 60th anniversary celebration outside Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect.

  • Maija Strack, 10 months, of Mount Prospect, entertains herself with a water bottle Saturday during the Randhurst 60th anniversary celebration outside Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect.

  • A 1958 Chevrolet Corvette owned by Wayne Binder of Mount Prospect was among the classic cars being displayed Saturday during the Randhurst 60th anniversary celebration outside Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect.

  • A timeline that includes the 1962 grand opening is displayed during the Randhurst 60th anniversary celebration Saturday outside Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect.

Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 8/13/2022 2:48 PM

Food, children's games, a historical society display and a classic car show were part of Randhurst Village's 60th anniversary celebration in Mount Prospect Saturday.

Opened in 1962 as the world's largest indoor mall under one roof, Randhurst has adapted to shoppers' changing habits, said Randhurst Village Marketing Manager Melissa Yessayan.

 

Saturday's event gave people, including some who were around for the grand opening, a chance to celebrate the shopping center's six decades.

Not long after opening, it lost its status as the largest indoor mall, and the most recent renovation to Randhurst, which took place nearly two decades ago, converted the mall to an outdoor shopping center.

"It's just a milestone we wanted to celebrate," Yessayan said. "A lot has changed the last few years. There's new restaurants, the Home Goods Store, and there's a lot of interesting new tenants coming in."

