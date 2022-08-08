New Pace bus route links Schaumburg destinations with Harper College
Updated 8/8/2022 11:00 AM
A new Pace bus route launched Monday will connect the suburban commuter services Northwest Transportation Center in Schaumburg to Harper College in Palatine, with several stops in between.
Route 697 will operate every 40 minutes and serve the following destinations: the Northwest Transportation Center, Woodfield Mall, Woodfield Village Green, Costco, Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center, Zurich Insurance, and Harper College.
The fare is $2 each way with a full fare Ventra card, mobile wallet, app, or contactless bank card, or $2.25 with cash. 30-cent transfers to and from other Pace routes can only be made by Ventra cardholders.
Visit PaceBus.com/route/697 to learn more and view the schedule and route map.
