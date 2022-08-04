 

Bow-wows & vows: Glenview dogs tie the knot

  Pretzel, the bride, left, and Toby, the groom, kiss as officiant Stacie Stubbendick holds and spoonful of peanut butter between them during a backyard dog wedding in Glenview Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Pretzel, the bride, left, and Toby, the groom, kiss as officiant Stacie Stubbendick holds and spoonful of peanut butter between them during a backyard dog wedding in Glenview Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Officiant and dog nannie Stacie Stubbendick gets kiss from the groom, Toby, as Emilia Edelstein, 6, buttons his tuxedo prior to the start of a backyard dog wedding in Glenview Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Officiant and dog nannie Stacie Stubbendick gets kiss from the groom, Toby, as Emilia Edelstein, 6, buttons his tuxedo prior to the start of a backyard dog wedding in Glenview Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Artwork is displayed during a backyard dog wedding in Glenview Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Artwork is displayed during a backyard dog wedding in Glenview Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Children are seated on the lawn as officiant Stacie Stubbendick marries Pretzel and Toby during a backyard dog wedding in Glenview Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Children are seated on the lawn as officiant Stacie Stubbendick marries Pretzel and Toby during a backyard dog wedding in Glenview Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Moms take photos and video during a backyard dog wedding in Glenview Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Moms take photos and video during a backyard dog wedding in Glenview Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Pretzel, the bride, awaits the start of her wedding in Glenview Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Pretzel, the bride, awaits the start of her wedding in Glenview Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  A "cake" is decorated for Friday's backyard dog wedding in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      A "cake" is decorated for Friday's backyard dog wedding in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Herald report
 
 
Updated 8/4/2022 11:35 AM

Two Glenview neighbors -- also longtime best friends -- got married recently.

But their wedding different wasn't the usual summer garden affair -- it was heckin' puptacular: Pretzel Edelstein and Toby Shah are dogs.

 

Their people and a group of neighborhood families decided to make it an event, just to bring some joy to the community at a time when maybe "a lot of things are not always that," said Jaclyn Deppen, one of the organizers. "We thought this would be a fun, uplifting event."

