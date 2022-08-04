Bow-wows & vows: Glenview dogs tie the knot
Updated 8/4/2022 11:35 AM
Two Glenview neighbors -- also longtime best friends -- got married recently.
But their wedding different wasn't the usual summer garden affair -- it was heckin' puptacular: Pretzel Edelstein and Toby Shah are dogs.
Their people and a group of neighborhood families decided to make it an event, just to bring some joy to the community at a time when maybe "a lot of things are not always that," said Jaclyn Deppen, one of the organizers. "We thought this would be a fun, uplifting event."
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.