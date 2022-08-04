Bow-wows & vows: Glenview dogs tie the knot

Two Glenview neighbors -- also longtime best friends -- got married recently.

But their wedding different wasn't the usual summer garden affair -- it was heckin' puptacular: Pretzel Edelstein and Toby Shah are dogs.

Their people and a group of neighborhood families decided to make it an event, just to bring some joy to the community at a time when maybe "a lot of things are not always that," said Jaclyn Deppen, one of the organizers. "We thought this would be a fun, uplifting event."