49-year-old Niles man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Park Ridge

Authorities have identified a 49-year-old Niles man as the victim of a two-vehicle fatal crash early Sunday morning in Park Ridge.

The Cook County medical examiner's office is reporting Malko Khochaba was killed in the crash near the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Oakton Street that also injured three others just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Khochaba was the front seat passenger in a white Lexus sedan when it collided with a Jeep driven by a 21-year-old man.

Khochaba was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he died from his injuries just before 2:30 a.m., according to the medical examiner's office.

Police said the driver of the Lexus, a 51-year-old man, was transported to a hospital as well with critical injuries.

The driver of the Jeep and a 43-year-old female passenger who was seated in the rear of the Lexus were transported with injuries that weren't considered to be life threatening.

There is no word yet on any citations being issued in relation to the crash.