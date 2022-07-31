49-year old man killed in Park Ridge crash

Park Ridge police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Oakton Street.

A 49-year-old man died in the two-vehicle crash that occurred at 1:50 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a gray Jeep SUV driven by a 21-year-old man collided with a white Lexus sedan occupied by three people. The man killed was a passenger in the front seat of the Lexus. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver of the Lexus, a 51-year-old man, has been hospitalized with critical injuries.

A passenger in the rear seat, a 43-year-old woman, also received hospital care for non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. No passengers were in the Jeep.

The name of the deceased victim is not being released at this time pending notification of family. The Park Ridge Police Department is receiving assistance from the Major Case Assistance Team (MCAT) Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team in looking at the crash.