Get over here for a look at The Week in Pictures photo gallery for July 18-24, 2022 in the Chicago suburbs.
Posted7/24/2022 4:00 PM
Bicycle races, festivals, an art show and even a tornado make up The Week in Pictures photo gallery for July 18-24, 2022 in the Chicago suburbs.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comMasters class racers bunch up in West Dundee during the opening-day race for the 10-day Intelligentsia Cup bicycle road race series on Friday, July 22, 2022.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comAddison Fire Protection District is donating an ambulance to the war efforts in Ukraine. Children have been writing messages of hope on the vehicle and there will be more opportunities for the public to write on it.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comLayan Hawila, of Haifa, Palestine plays the oud during the Hands of Peace 2022 summer program at Glenview Community Church.
Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comPrimo Pizza & Catering manager Rocky Arebalo tosses and shapes dough for a pizza Friday at the Barrington business on Northwest Highway.
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald.comEven a squirrel needs to take a rest from all of its running and jumping and this one took a Monday morning break on a wooden railing in Geneva.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comA 1970s era yellow Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 is reflected in a glossy black 1940s era Ford at the Wauconda Cruise Night on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Kevin Schmit/kschmit@dailyherald.comRev. Mark Winters speaks in front of a packed council chamber as a proposed ordinance banning the sale of some high-powered weapons is debated.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comA line of classic American muscle cars line the street at the Wauconda Cruise Night on Main Street Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comZiggy, an Italian greyhound belonging to Lizzy LaPorte of Deerfield, is dressed for the Fourth of July during Deerfield Family Days dog show at Jewett Park Monday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comMaddie Katz and Alolfo King, both of Deerfield, and her morkie poo "Addison," await the start of Deerfield Family Days dog show at Jewett Park Monday.
Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comPedestrians out for a walk along the DuPage River in downtown Naperville.
Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comThe Millennium Carillon looms over a kayaker on Quarry Lake in Naperville.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comA tornado knocked down trees and damaged the roof of a shopping center at the intersection of Ill. Rte. 59 and 95th St. in Naperville Saturday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comPeople crowd South Third St. during the Geneva Arts Fair in Geneva Saturday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comPatrons are reflected in artwork during the Geneva Arts Fair on South Third St. in Geneva Saturday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comZaiden Huerta 8, of Elk Grove Village and his sister, Aryanna, 14, ride the Matterhorn backward during Rotary Fest in Elk Grove Village Saturday.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.