UpRising Bakery and Cafe damaged and vandalized overnight; planned drag show canceled

A Lake in the Hills bakery and cafe was damaged and vandalized late Friday night less than 24 hours before a scheduled drag show, the owner said.

The owner of UpRising Bakery and Cafe, Corinna Bendel-Sac, said that no staff was physically hurt, though they have been shaken up by the latest incident.

The planned drag show at the bakery Saturday night has been canceled.

UpRising posted this on Facebook:

"For the safety of the performers, staff, and community we have canceled tomorrows event and will be closed Saturday 7/23/22. At this time we ask everyone: DO NOT COME TO OUR LOCATION AT ALL TODAY.

"We did not want to back down from Bullies but absolutely cannot in good conscience continue with tomorrows plans. It breaks our hearts. we will update when we can."

The damage comes after several weeks of harassment, including in-person remarks and attacks such as spitting on the display case, following the announcement of the drag show, which was promoted as an event for all ages.

The level of concern was high enough that the Lake in the Hills police had issued a statement on Tuesday, July 19, that they would be present at the drag show and would take a "zero tolerance" approach to any violence or disturbances. The police later announced they would be hosting a staging area for press during Saturday's event.

As of very early Saturday morning, Lake in the Hills police could not be reached for comment.

This story will be updated when more information is available.