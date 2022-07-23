Cafe vandalism suspect arrested; planned drag show canceled

Lake in the Hills police say they have arrested a person they suspected vandalized the UpRising Bakery and Cafe early Saturday morning, the day the business was to host a drag show.

In a Facebook post, the police department indicated it would release more information later in the day.

Someone smashed windows and glass doors at the cafe on Algonquin Road, owner Corinna Sac said. That prompted her to cancel the show, "Starry Nights, Sunny Skies," for safety's sake. The brunch-for-dinner event was to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The bakery was closed Saturday for cleanup. Sac said she was not sure if it would be open Sunday.

She said she wants to reschedule the show. But she will first consult with village officials, her employees and the performers before making a decision, she said.

Sac posted on Facebook that she did not want to back down from bullies. "It (canceling the show) breaks our hearts," she wrote.

UpRising's show drew criticism because it was open to all ages, as are all its events. People posted on social media that the bakery was supporting pedophilia and that drag entertainment was not suitable for children. Awake IL, a political organization, wrote posts alerting its members to the show. Sac said she had heard that the Proud Boys planned to protest at the event.

A man had come in to the bakery, yelled at her and employees and spit on the bakery case, Sac said. Someone also posted a sign on a door saying pedophiles worked there, and someone else left a bag of dog feces, Sac said.