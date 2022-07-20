Streamwood man killed in six-car crash in Carpentersville

A man was killed Tuesday night in a six-vehicle crash in Carpentersville.

Jamie X. McDonald, 27, of Streamwood, had to be extricated from his vehicle and died at Sherman Hospital.

Three other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 6:58 p.m., the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck failed to stop and hit a vehicle in front of him that was stopped at a red light at Route 25 and Helm Road. It caused a chain-reaction crash.

The driver of the truck, Hector Salgado of McHenry, has been issued two tickets, according to Carpentersville police. Police and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.