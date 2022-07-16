Divers rescue man from submerged truck in Vernon Hills pond

Divers with the Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District helped rescue a man atop a submerged pickup truck in a Vernon Hills pond Friday. Courtesy of Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District

Divers with the Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District helped rescue a man atop a submerged pickup truck in a Vernon Hills pond Friday. The truck then was removed from the pond by Ernie's Auto & Truck Center of Vernon Hills. Courtesy of Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District

Divers with the Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District rescued the driver of a pickup truck submerged in a pond Friday morning in Vernon Hills, officials said.

Emergency crews responded at 6:55 a.m. to the report of a vehicle in a body at water on the 100 block of Corporate Woods Parkway, according to a news release.

Dispatchers were notified in advance that a man was standing on the roof of a fully submerged vehicle in about 9-10 feet of water. The man was unable to swim, so two on-duty Swift Water Technicians, Lt. Craig Gilsinger and firefighter/paramedic Ben Blonsky, put on personal protective equipment to swim out to the man.

Rescuers then attached a personal flotation device on the victim and swam him back to shore where more emergency crews with Lake Forest and Libertyville were waiting, the release said.

The driver was evaluated and transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Vernon Hills Police also were on the scene.

The pickup truck was removed from the pond by the wrecking service of Ernie's Auto & Truck Center of Vernon Hills.