 

One dead in Spring Grove house fire early Thursday morning

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 7/14/2022 4:01 PM

A man died when his Spring Grove home caught fire early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was the sole resident of a home on the 900 block of Main Street.

 

Fire crews arrived at 2:46 a.m. and found flames shooting through the roof of the single-story home, Fox Lake Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Larry Van Hoorelbeke said.

Hoorelbeke said firefighters weren't able to enter the building because it was too dangerous. Crews were on the scene until around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, and the home was a total loss.

Although it was later discovered the home was within the Fox Lake fire district boundaries, Spring Grove Fire Protection District responded to the fire.

Because of the size of the fire, and because the rural location required water to be hauled in from elsewhere, more than 25 other departments were part of the effort to extinguish the blaze, according to a news release.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 