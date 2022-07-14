One dead in Spring Grove house fire early Thursday morning

A man died when his Spring Grove home caught fire early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was the sole resident of a home on the 900 block of Main Street.

Fire crews arrived at 2:46 a.m. and found flames shooting through the roof of the single-story home, Fox Lake Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Larry Van Hoorelbeke said.

Hoorelbeke said firefighters weren't able to enter the building because it was too dangerous. Crews were on the scene until around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, and the home was a total loss.

Although it was later discovered the home was within the Fox Lake fire district boundaries, Spring Grove Fire Protection District responded to the fire.

Because of the size of the fire, and because the rural location required water to be hauled in from elsewhere, more than 25 other departments were part of the effort to extinguish the blaze, according to a news release.