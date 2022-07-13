'We are all survivors': 500 turn out for candlelight vigil in memory of Highland Park victims

Nearly 500 people attended a vigil Wednesday night outside Highland Park's city hall for the seven people killed and the dozens who were injured during the shooting at the suburb's Fourth of July parade.

Those who came lit candles while mourning the victims, as bagpipes were played in the background.

"The July Fourth mass shooting was the bloodiest day we have ever experienced in Highland Park, caused by the hateful and cowardly individual who opened fire with an assault weapon during our annual Fourth of July hometown tradition," Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said. "The trauma of gun violence doesn't end when the shooting stops.

Experiencing gun violence has a lasting impact on all of us," Rotering said. "We are all survivors."