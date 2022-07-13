 

'We are all survivors': 500 turn out for candlelight vigil in memory of Highland Park victims

  Sue Monhait, left, and Lori Weisskopf, both of Highland Park, attend Wednesday's vigil held at Highland Park City Hall in memory of victims of the mass shooting at the July Fourth parade.

      Sue Monhait, left, and Lori Weisskopf, both of Highland Park, attend Wednesday's vigil held at Highland Park City Hall in memory of victims of the mass shooting at the July Fourth parade. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Debbie Smith of Highland Park holds a candle during a vigil Wednesday outside Highland Park City Hall in memory of the victims of the shooting at the July Fourth parade.

      Debbie Smith of Highland Park holds a candle during a vigil Wednesday outside Highland Park City Hall in memory of the victims of the shooting at the July Fourth parade. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  About 500 people attended a vigil Wednesday at Highland Park City Hall, held in memory of victims of the mass shooting at the town's July Fourth parade.

      About 500 people attended a vigil Wednesday at Highland Park City Hall, held in memory of victims of the mass shooting at the town's July Fourth parade. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering speaks during a vigil in memory of victims of the mass shooting at the town's July Fourth parade.

      Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering speaks during a vigil in memory of victims of the mass shooting at the town's July Fourth parade. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Rabbi Isaac Serotta, of Congregation Makom Solel Lakeside, speaks during a vigil Wednesday in memory of the victims of the mass shooting at the town's July Fourth parade.

      Rabbi Isaac Serotta, of Congregation Makom Solel Lakeside, speaks during a vigil Wednesday in memory of the victims of the mass shooting at the town's July Fourth parade. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Nearly 500 people attended Wednesday's vigil outside Highland Park City Hall held in memory of victims of the mass shooting at the town's July Fourth parade.

      Nearly 500 people attended Wednesday's vigil outside Highland Park City Hall held in memory of victims of the mass shooting at the town's July Fourth parade. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By Joe Lewnard
jlewnard@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 7/13/2022 9:05 PM

Nearly 500 people attended a vigil Wednesday night outside Highland Park's city hall for the seven people killed and the dozens who were injured during the shooting at the suburb's Fourth of July parade.

Those who came lit candles while mourning the victims, as bagpipes were played in the background.

 

"The July Fourth mass shooting was the bloodiest day we have ever experienced in Highland Park, caused by the hateful and cowardly individual who opened fire with an assault weapon during our annual Fourth of July hometown tradition," Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said. "The trauma of gun violence doesn't end when the shooting stops.

Experiencing gun violence has a lasting impact on all of us," Rotering said. "We are all survivors."

