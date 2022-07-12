The Intelligentsia Cup Chicago races
Posted7/12/2022 11:55 AM
The Intelligentsia Cup Chicago races run 10 days straight in July:
• July 22: West Dundee River Challenge
• July 23: The Ray Whalen Builders Tour of Lake Ellyn
• July 24: Winfield Criterium & Summerfest
• July 25: Tighthead Mundelein Grand Prix
• July 26: Lombard Cycling Classic
• July 27: South Chicago Kermesse & Bicycle Celebration
• July 28: Northbrook Grand Prix
• July 29: Elgin Classic in Memory of Dennis Jurs
• July 30: Northwestern Medicine Lake Bluff Criterium
• July 31: William Blair Grand Prix at Goose Island Beer Company
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.