 

The Intelligentsia Cup Chicago races

 
Posted7/12/2022 11:55 AM

The Intelligentsia Cup Chicago races run 10 days straight in July:

• July 22: West Dundee River Challenge

 

• July 23: The Ray Whalen Builders Tour of Lake Ellyn

• July 24: Winfield Criterium & Summerfest

• July 25: Tighthead Mundelein Grand Prix

• July 26: Lombard Cycling Classic

• July 27: South Chicago Kermesse & Bicycle Celebration

• July 28: Northbrook Grand Prix

• July 29: Elgin Classic in Memory of Dennis Jurs

• July 30: Northwestern Medicine Lake Bluff Criterium

• July 31: William Blair Grand Prix at Goose Island Beer Company

