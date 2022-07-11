Upcoming Festival of the Monarch Butterfly to honor immigrant communities

Now in its third year, Festival of the Monarch Butterfly: A Latino Celebration will be held Aug. 12 in Glendale Heights. Courtesy of Immigrant Solidarity DuPage

Flor Menudita Xochipitzahuatl participates in the 2018 Festival of the Monarch Butterfly: A Latino Celebration in Glendale Heights. The event will return Sunday at Camera Park. Courtesy of Immigrant Solidarity DuPage

By Madhu Krishnamurthy

Wheaton-based Immigrant Solidarity DuPage will host its Festival of the Monarch Butterfly in celebration of immigrant communities Aug. 12 in Glendale Heights.

This is the third year of the Latin festival, which debuted in 2018 but was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Cristobal Cavazos, general coordinator of Immigrant Solidarity DuPage.

"This was the first Latino festival in DuPage County," Cavazos said. "We call it the Monarch festival because it celebrates migration."

The migration pattern of the Monarch butterfly "reminds us so much of the Latino community and the rest of the immigrant community," he added.

The festival will celebrate local Latino arts, music and artisanship. It also will highlight area nonprofits serving the community.

"We have so much talent in our community," Cavazos said.

The inaugural 2018 festival drew 1,500 people to Camera Park in Glendale Heights, Cavazos said. More than 2,000 attendees are expected this year.

"It was just an amazing start to this fest (celebrating) the core values of culture and community," Cavazos said. "It's an explosion of our love, our creativity and our unity in the community. We really try to have a space for some of these local folk to be able to live, perform and celebrate their artistry."

The festival will run from 3 to 11 p.m. at the park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave. This year, organizers are focusing on drawing a younger audience with Mexican rock music and Indigenous dancing from the Michoacán area. There also will be Mexican salsa and cumbia groups performing.

Disability rights

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced the first Bill of Rights for airline passengers with disabilities.

It provides an easy summary of existing law regarding 10 fundamental rights of air travelers with disabilities under the Air Carrier Access Act.

The 10 rights are:

• The right to be treated with dignity and respect.

• The right to receive information about services and aircraft capabilities and limitations.

• The right to receive information in an accessible format.

• The right to accessible airport facilities.

• The right to assistance at airports.

• The right to assistance on the aircraft.

• The right to travel with an assistive device or service animal.

• The right to receive seating accommodations.

• The right to accessible aircraft features.

• The right to resolution of a disability-related issue.

For a detailed explanation, visit transportation.gov/sites/dot.gov/files/2022-07/508_Airline_Passengers_with_Disabilities_Bill_of_Rights_07072022_ADA.pdf.

Inspirational speaker

Mexican American Actor Edward James Olmos will headline Judson University's World Leaders Forum Inspirational Series on Aug. 22 in Elgin.

The event originally was scheduled for April 8 but was postponed due to a last-minute filming schedule conflict for Olmos.

A director, producer and activist, Olmos will talk about his life, business and finding inspiration. He is best known for his roles as Lt. Martin "Marty" Castillo in the 80s television series "Miami Vice" and his Oscar-nominated performance as a math teacher in the 1988 film "Stand and Deliver."

Olmos will speak at 7 p.m. at the Herrick Chapel on Judson's campus. He will be interviewed by Jacqueline Ruiz, an entrepreneur, author, and Latina pilot.

"It is an honor to have a conversation with one of the prominent Hollywood figures in our community at this event," Ruiz said. "I believe that the audience will walk away inspired and ready to make a greater impact in their community."

Ruiz also will interview Rick Najera, an award-winning screenwriter, actor, director, producer, sketch comedian, and author.

Proceeds from the event will fund leadership, entrepreneurship, diversity, and Judson RISE program scholarships for students with disabilities. Tickets start at $25. VIP tickets are available for $500 and include a meet-and-greet reception at 5:30 p.m.

Visit 2022wlfinspirationseries.eventbrite.com.

This is the fourth Judson World Leaders Forum Inspiration Series event. Previous speakers were magician Jim Munroe in 2017, Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton in 2016, and inspirational speaker Nick Vujicic in 2015.

Eid fest

This weekend, thousands of Muslims will gather for the Islamic Circle of North America Chicago's annual Eid Fest Friday through Sunday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton.

Eid al-Adha, one of two major Islamic festivals, is observed at the end of the annual Muslim pilgrimage, Hajj, to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. This year, it was celebrated on Saturday, July 9.

Eid Fest will mark its 12th year in the suburbs. It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed last July. Around 20,000 people typically attend over the three days.

Attractions include a petting zoo, carnival rides, pony rides, games and bazaar vendors selling food, clothing and ethnic/cultural goods. There will be a fireworks display on Saturday.

The entry fee is $3, with carnival tickets sold separately. For details, visit eidfest.us. For more information, call (855) EID-FEST or email eidfest@icnachicago.org.

