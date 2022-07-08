3 injured in collision near Wauconda
Updated 7/8/2022 8:58 PM
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday at Route 12 and South Wynstone Drive near Wauconda.
The crash involved a large SUV and a small car, the Wauconda Fire Department said.
The driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.
The driver and passenger in the SUV, which rolled on its side, were taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.