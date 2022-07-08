3 injured in collision near Wauconda

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday at Route 12 and South Wynstone Drive near Wauconda.

The crash involved a large SUV and a small car, the Wauconda Fire Department said.

The driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The driver and passenger in the SUV, which rolled on its side, were taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington.