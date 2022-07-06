FBI opening family assistance center for victims of Highland Park shooting

The FBI has opened a family assistance center in Highland Park to assist people physically or emotionally affected by Monday's mass shooting.

Personal items left along the parade route after the shooting also will be available for retrieval at the center starting Wednesday afternoon.

The center will operate at Highland Park High School, 433 Vine Ave. Counseling, government aide assistance and financial assistance will be available from the FBI's Victim Service Response Team and local, state, and federal groups, according to an FBI news release.

The center will be open Wednesday from noon to 9 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All personal items left along the route are being examined by investigators. Law enforcement is asking for the public's patience as they evaluate what may be returned at this time, the FBI said.