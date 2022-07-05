Early morning Crystal Lake house fire causes $225,000 in damage

No injuries were reported in an early morning house fire today in Crystal Lake that has displaced the residents and caused an estimated $225,000 in damage.

Crystal Lake Fire Department officials said firefighters were called at about 3:30 a.m. to the two-story, single-family house on the 900 block of Stone Creek Circle for reports of a fire at the rear of the home.

Residents of the house were able to escape safely before firefighters arrived.

It took about 25 minutes for firefighters to extinguish the blaze that caused damage to the second floor of the home. Other parts of the house sustained smoke, heat and water damage, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the residents were assisted by the American Red Cross finding alternate housing.