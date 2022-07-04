Suburbs canceling Fourth of July events after shooting at Highland Park parade

A mounting list of communities and facilities canceled Fourth of July activities following a shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade Monday morning.

In statement on NBC-5 Chicago at 12:56 p.m., Highland Park Police Cmdr. Chris O'Neill said 6 people had been killed and 24 people had been transported to Highland Park Hospital.

Arlington Heights, Deerfield, Evanston, Glenview, Glencoe, Lake Forest, Libertyville, Morton Grove, Mount Prospect, Niles, Northbrook, Northfield, Skokie, Vernon Hills and Winnetka all canceled Independence Day events after a shooting that occurred around 10:14 a.m. in downtown Highland Park.

Highland Park's Bitter Jester music festival was canceled, and Wilmette officials closed Gillson Beach.

The Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe, closed temporarily upon request by authorities, the Botanic Garden stated.

NBC-5 Chicago reported that the Metra train was not stopping at the Highland Park station, 1700 St. Johns Ave.

Arlington Heights canceled its Frontier Days events, including an evening concert.

Deerfield's Family Days at Jewett Park was cleared and the village canceled its parade, scheduled for noon on Monday.

Glenview also canceled its parade. After initially considering holding its fireworks show, the village subsequently canceled that as well. All Glenview Park District programs were canceled through July 5.

In a statement released by the Village of Northbrook at 12:10 p.m., all Northbrook events including its fireworks display were canceled.

"Our thoughts are with our Highland Park neighbors," the Northbrook release stated.

Messages by Glencoe and Glenview stated that there were no threats in the area. Glencoe encouraged residents to stay at home as the shooter was still at large.