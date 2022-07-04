Many Fourth of July events canceled after Highland Park shooting, but some fireworks still planned

Frontier Days in Arlington Heights was one of many festivals, parades and fireworks displayed canceled because of the mass shooting in Highland Park. Courtesy of John Lampinen

A mounting list of communities and facilities canceled Fourth of July activities after the shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade Monday morning.

The village of Mundelein tweeted Monday afternoon that it hoped to reschdule its fireworks "at a more appropriate time."

Rolling Meadows posted on its website that no decision had been made on rescheduling fireworks.

Itasca canceled its fireworks celebration, and police recommended people avoid "public and crowded areas" despite no specific threat in Itasca.

Aurora, however, intended to stage its fireworks show as planned Monday night, weather permitting. The fireworks would take place "under heightened alert," with enhanced security details in response to the Highland Park shooting, according to social media post Monday afternoon

Antioch also planned to launch its fireworks as scheduled, with "a moment of silence to honor those impacted by the events in Highland Park."

Bartlett closed its festival for two hours Monday afternoon due to storms but reopoened about 5:30 p.m. Fireworks were still scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting, according to a village Facebook post.

The fourth day of the Naperville Salute on Rotary Hill started as scheduled Monday before the festival was closed due to incoming storms.

The Frontier Days parade in Arlington Heights stepped off as scheduled Monday morning, but all the later festival events, including an evening concert, were canceled.

Libertyville officials said on the village Facebook site that it was postponing its fireworks show "until a date later this summer."

Elk Grove Village, which tabled a concert by KC and the Sunshine Band, said fireworks from its canceled show on Monday will be added to the July 23 show at Elk Grove Rotaryfest, "making for the largest fireworks display ever in Elk Grove Village."

St. Charles officials canceled Monday night's fireworks "out of an abundance of caution for everyone's safety." The city said on its website that the park district was in talks with the fireworks vendor to reschedule.

In Long Grove, the Biergarten Symphony performance featuring the Lake County Symphony Orchestra at Buffalo Creek Brewing had been rescheduled to 6 p.m. July 10.

Elgin held its Fourth of July parade but canceled Monday's concert and fireworks in response to a unfavorable weather forecast, according to a social media post that also acknowledged the shooting. The post said the celebration will be rescheduled for a day later this summer.

Huntley also postposed its fireworks show. A makeup date has not been released.

Streamwood canceled its fireworks "in light of the tragic events today in Highland Park, and with the uncertain weather conditions," the village said on its website. No decision has been made on rescheduling.

Glenview canceled its parade. After initially considering holding its fireworks show, the village subsequently canceled that as well. All Glenview Park District programs were canceled through Tuesday.

Lincolnshire called off its fireworks, parade and cardboard boat regatta "out of an abundance of caution due to a public safety concern." The village noted on its website that the events will not be rescheduled.

Downers Grove and Woodridge called off their joint fireworks display. "While there is no known threat to Downers Grove or Woodridge, our communities made the decision to cancel tonight's fireworks show out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of attendees in mind," the towns said in a news release.

Buffalo Grove, Deerfield, Evantston, Glencoe, Morton Grove, Niles, Northbrook, Northfield, Palatine, Skokie, Vernon Hills and Winnetka also canceled their Independence Day events.