 

Many Fourth of July events canceled after Highland Park shooting, but some fireworks still planned

  • Frontier Days in Arlington Heights was one of many festivals, parades and fireworks displayed canceled because of the mass shooting in Highland Park.

    Frontier Days in Arlington Heights was one of many festivals, parades and fireworks displayed canceled because of the mass shooting in Highland Park. Courtesy of John Lampinen

  • A sign off the intersection of Arlington Heights Road and Devon Avenue in Elk Grove Village indicates the suburb's July 4 events are canceled.

      A sign off the intersection of Arlington Heights Road and Devon Avenue in Elk Grove Village indicates the suburb's July 4 events are canceled. Neil Holdway | Staff Photographer

  • The Starboards perform during the Naperville Salute Fourth of July family day event Monday at Rotary Hill.

      The Starboards perform during the Naperville Salute Fourth of July family day event Monday at Rotary Hill. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Six-year-old Dominic DeDonato of Naperville is all decked out for Fourth of July as he enjoys shave ice during the Naperville Salute family day event Monday at Rotary Hill.

      Six-year-old Dominic DeDonato of Naperville is all decked out for Fourth of July as he enjoys shave ice during the Naperville Salute family day event Monday at Rotary Hill. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Tricia Dieringer with the Elgin American Legion Post 57 sings the nathional anthem before the start of Monday's Fourth of July parade in Elgin.

      Tricia Dieringer with the Elgin American Legion Post 57 sings the nathional anthem before the start of Monday's Fourth of July parade in Elgin. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Families relax and listen to music during Monday's Naperville Salute Fourth of July family day event at Rotary Hill.

      Families relax and listen to music during Monday's Naperville Salute Fourth of July family day event at Rotary Hill. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • The flags open the Frontier Days Fourth of July Parade in Arlington Heights Monday morning.

      The flags open the Frontier Days Fourth of July Parade in Arlington Heights Monday morning. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • An Abraham Lincoln impersonator walks in the Frontier Days Fourth of July Parade in Arlington Heights Monday morning.

      An Abraham Lincoln impersonator walks in the Frontier Days Fourth of July Parade in Arlington Heights Monday morning. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Children wait for candy at the Frontier Days Fourth of July Parade in Arlington Heights Monday morning.

      Children wait for candy at the Frontier Days Fourth of July Parade in Arlington Heights Monday morning. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Children receive candy from a vllage public works employee Monday morning at the Frontier Days Fourth of July Parade in Arlington Heights.

      Children receive candy from a vllage public works employee Monday morning at the Frontier Days Fourth of July Parade in Arlington Heights. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Dave Oberhelman
 
 
Updated 7/4/2022 6:21 PM

A mounting list of communities and facilities canceled Fourth of July activities after the shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade Monday morning.

The village of Mundelein tweeted Monday afternoon that it hoped to reschdule its fireworks "at a more appropriate time."

 

Rolling Meadows posted on its website that no decision had been made on rescheduling fireworks.

Itasca canceled its fireworks celebration, and police recommended people avoid "public and crowded areas" despite no specific threat in Itasca.

Aurora, however, intended to stage its fireworks show as planned Monday night, weather permitting. The fireworks would take place "under heightened alert," with enhanced security details in response to the Highland Park shooting, according to social media post Monday afternoon

Antioch also planned to launch its fireworks as scheduled, with "a moment of silence to honor those impacted by the events in Highland Park."

Bartlett closed its festival for two hours Monday afternoon due to storms but reopoened about 5:30 p.m. Fireworks were still scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting, according to a village Facebook post.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The fourth day of the Naperville Salute on Rotary Hill started as scheduled Monday before the festival was closed due to incoming storms.

The Frontier Days parade in Arlington Heights stepped off as scheduled Monday morning, but all the later festival events, including an evening concert, were canceled.

Libertyville officials said on the village Facebook site that it was postponing its fireworks show "until a date later this summer."

Elk Grove Village, which tabled a concert by KC and the Sunshine Band, said fireworks from its canceled show on Monday will be added to the July 23 show at Elk Grove Rotaryfest, "making for the largest fireworks display ever in Elk Grove Village."

St. Charles officials canceled Monday night's fireworks "out of an abundance of caution for everyone's safety." The city said on its website that the park district was in talks with the fireworks vendor to reschedule.

In Long Grove, the Biergarten Symphony performance featuring the Lake County Symphony Orchestra at Buffalo Creek Brewing had been rescheduled to 6 p.m. July 10.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Elgin held its Fourth of July parade but canceled Monday's concert and fireworks in response to a unfavorable weather forecast, according to a social media post that also acknowledged the shooting. The post said the celebration will be rescheduled for a day later this summer.

Huntley also postposed its fireworks show. A makeup date has not been released.

Streamwood canceled its fireworks "in light of the tragic events today in Highland Park, and with the uncertain weather conditions," the village said on its website. No decision has been made on rescheduling.

Glenview canceled its parade. After initially considering holding its fireworks show, the village subsequently canceled that as well. All Glenview Park District programs were canceled through Tuesday.

Lincolnshire called off its fireworks, parade and cardboard boat regatta "out of an abundance of caution due to a public safety concern." The village noted on its website that the events will not be rescheduled.

Downers Grove and Woodridge called off their joint fireworks display. "While there is no known threat to Downers Grove or Woodridge, our communities made the decision to cancel tonight's fireworks show out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of attendees in mind," the towns said in a news release.

Buffalo Grove, Deerfield, Evantston, Glencoe, Morton Grove, Niles, Northbrook, Northfield, Palatine, Skokie, Vernon Hills and Winnetka also canceled their Independence Day events.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 