The Week That Was: Bailey takes suburbs plus GOP nomination; referendums in Dists. 25, 121

State Sen. Darren Bailey arrives in Effingham, Ill., to celebrate with his wife, Cindy Stortzum, after winning the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday. Associated press

Bailey surges to primary win in governor's race

Conservative Republican Darren Bailey is headed for an election showdown with Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker this fall after easily defeating rival Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin in Tuesday's primary. Part of the reason is he campaigned hard in the suburbs.

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove was headed to victory in his bid to retain the Democratic nomination in Illinois' 6th Congressional District. Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau was leading in the six-way race for the Republican nomination.

Mundelein attorney Kathy Salvi claimed victory Tuesday in the crowded GOP race to face Illinois incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth in November. Duckworth, a Hoffman Estates Democrat finishing up her first term, ran unopposed.

The Republican race to face Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville for Illinois' 11th Congressional District seat was close, but Woodstock's Catalina Lauf wound up in front of the six-candidate field.

A strong sustained effort paid off Tuesday for supporters of a long-sought tax hike in Warren Township High School District 121 to prevent further personnel cuts and preserve athletics and other activities. District 121 Superintendent John Ahlgrim retired on Thursday.

District 25 referendum on the fence

At the close of the business day Friday, the Cook County clerk's office reported 5,214 "yes" votes to 5,166 "no" votes in Arlington Heights Elementary District 25's referendum to raise taxes to fund full-day kindergarten and school building upgrades. Superintendent Lori Bein said if the ballot question fails, the school board could decide to go to referendum again in the Nov. 8 general election. But the district is waiting for all the early mail-in ballots to be counted.

Fresh off what she labeled a "historic" victory in the Democratic primary for the state House 51st District seat, 23-year-old Nabeela Syed of Inverness is now preparing to challenge incumbent Republican state Rep. Chris Bos in the general election. Bos on Wednesday praised Syed for her "great ground game effort."

Voters preferred incumbent Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi in a Democratic primary that was largely a referendum on the changes he's made to the office in the 3½ years since he defeated the scandal-plagued Joe Berrios in a primary.