 

As ballot count continues, District 25 referendum 'yes' votes in the lead for the first time

  • Voters cast ballots Tuesday at the Westgate Elementary School gymnasium in Arlington Heights Elementary District 25. But votes cast early and by mail are still being counted in a razor-thin $75 million referendum for full-day kindergarten and school building upgrades.

      Voters cast ballots Tuesday at the Westgate Elementary School gymnasium in Arlington Heights Elementary District 25. But votes cast early and by mail are still being counted in a razor-thin $75 million referendum for full-day kindergarten and school building upgrades. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 7/1/2022 6:01 PM

As the early and mail-in ballot count continues to trickle in, the "yes" votes in the Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 referendum now have the lead for the first time.

At the close of the business day Friday, the Cook County clerk's office reported 5,214 "yes" votes to 5,166 "no" votes, according to unofficial totals.

 

It's at least the fifth update of vote tabulations since polls closed Tuesday night. And though earlier results had the ballot question narrowly headed for defeat, Cook County counts early and absentee ballots last, and the clerk's office said they would continue to tally ballots over the next week.

Officials results will be certified on July 19.

Superintendent Lori Bein said earlier Thursday there could be as many as 2,400 outstanding ballots in Arlington Heights, though it was unclear how many of those votes were still to be counted.

At the same time, because of the close tally, she said she was waiting a bit before "calling" the outcome.

If approved, the district would be authorized to issue up to $75 million in bonds to build 25 new full-day kindergarten classrooms across six of the seven elementary schools and fund five years' worth of infrastructure projects across the district. The tax increase would cost the owner of a home valued on average at $400,000 an extra $300 in property taxes a year, or $25 a month.

If the measure fails, the school board will discuss next steps at its Aug. 9 meeting.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
With votes still to be counted, District 25 not yet ready to call referendum
Related Article
With votes still to be counted, District 25 not yet ready to call referendum
 
If narrow 'no' vote holds, Arlington Heights District 25 could go to referendum again in the fall
Related Article
If narrow 'no' vote holds, Arlington Heights District 25 could go to referendum again in the fall
 
Arlington Heights District 25 referendum for full-day kindergarten too close to call
Related Article
Arlington Heights District 25 referendum for full-day kindergarten too close to call
 
District 25 planning eight public forums ahead of June referendum
Related Article
District 25 planning eight public forums ahead of June referendum
 
District 25 board agrees to ask voters to fund expanded kindergarten, renovations
Related Article
District 25 board agrees to ask voters to fund expanded kindergarten, renovations
 
District 25 could go to voters twice this year in effort to fund additions for kindergarten
Related Article
District 25 could go to voters twice this year in effort to fund additions for kindergarten
 
District 25 full-day kindergarten would require building additions, and maybe moving fifth graders to middle schools
Related Article
District 25 full-day kindergarten would require building additions, and maybe moving fifth graders to middle schools
 
Referendum could be coming if District 25 pursues full-day kindergarten
Related Article
Referendum could be coming if District 25 pursues full-day kindergarten
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 