As ballot count continues, District 25 referendum 'yes' votes in the lead for the first time

As the early and mail-in ballot count continues to trickle in, the "yes" votes in the Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 referendum now have the lead for the first time.

At the close of the business day Friday, the Cook County clerk's office reported 5,214 "yes" votes to 5,166 "no" votes, according to unofficial totals.

It's at least the fifth update of vote tabulations since polls closed Tuesday night. And though earlier results had the ballot question narrowly headed for defeat, Cook County counts early and absentee ballots last, and the clerk's office said they would continue to tally ballots over the next week.

Officials results will be certified on July 19.

Superintendent Lori Bein said earlier Thursday there could be as many as 2,400 outstanding ballots in Arlington Heights, though it was unclear how many of those votes were still to be counted.

At the same time, because of the close tally, she said she was waiting a bit before "calling" the outcome.

If approved, the district would be authorized to issue up to $75 million in bonds to build 25 new full-day kindergarten classrooms across six of the seven elementary schools and fund five years' worth of infrastructure projects across the district. The tax increase would cost the owner of a home valued on average at $400,000 an extra $300 in property taxes a year, or $25 a month.

If the measure fails, the school board will discuss next steps at its Aug. 9 meeting.