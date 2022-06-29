After 'historic' win in 51st House, 23-year-old Syed preparing to face incumbent Bos

Chris Bos, left, and Nabeela Syed are candidates for the 51st District Illinois House seat in November.

Fresh off what she labeled a "historic" victory in the Democratic primary for the state House 51st District seat, Nabeela Syed is now preparing to challenge incumbent Republican state Rep. Chris Bos in the general election.

Syed, 23, of Inverness, received more than 70% of the vote Tuesday on her way to defeating Chelsea Laliberte Barnes of Palatine for the Democratic nomination.

Barnes, who called Syed to concede, issued a statement congratulating her opponent on a "historic and well-strategized campaign."

"I am so blown away by what she has accomplished and will continue to do as our next state representative," the statement reads.

Turning her attention Wednesday to the fall campaign, Syed said she will be a candidate whose views are in line with the district's voters.

"Voters want extreme politicians staying out of their personal health care decisions," she said. "Voters want military-style assault weapons off our streets to keep our communities, our children safer and protected. And voters want a fair property tax system and not just one that rewards corporations and politically connected insiders."

Bos, a Lake Zurich resident and former Ela Township trustee, was elected to the 51st District seat in 2020, when it encompassed primarily communities in southern Lake County. With redistricting this year, the 51st District now includes parts of southern Lake County and northern Cook County, including all or parts of Palatine, Inverness, Hoffman Estates, Rolling Meadows, Barrington, Kildeer, Deer Park, Long Grove, Vernon Hills, Lake Zurich and Hawthorn Woods.

Bos on Wednesday praised Syed for her "great ground game effort" and said he looks forward to the fall campaign.

"We're quite opposite in a lot of beliefs in what we think is going to be best for representing our district and our state," said Bos, the director of development for a nonprofit organization that works to prevent sexual exploitation of children and assist victims.

He said he will campaign on property tax reform and "putting parents back in charge" of their children's futures, as well as reforming DCFS.

Abortion could become an issue in the campaign, as well. Syed said she is committed to protecting choice and ensuring that everyone has access to high-quality reproductive health care. Bos is pro-life and was vocal in opposing the repeal of the state's Parental Notification of Abortion Act.

During the primary, Syed portrayed herself as the Democrat best suited to challenge Bos.

"We need to be putting forth the strongest candidate up against Chris Bos in the general election," she said at one point.