 

Authorities identify teen struck by train in Glenview

 
By Russell Lissau
rlissau@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 7/2/2022 10:33 AM

A pedestrian fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Glenview on Friday night has been identified as a Northbrook teen.

Ryan McDonagh, 15, was struck about 6:50 p.m. at the Glen of North Glenview train station and pronounced dead on the scene.

 

Amtrak police are investigating. An autopsy was pending in the Cook County medical examiner's office.

