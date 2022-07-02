Authorities identify teen struck by train in Glenview
Updated 7/2/2022 10:33 AM
A pedestrian fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Glenview on Friday night has been identified as a Northbrook teen.
Ryan McDonagh, 15, was struck about 6:50 p.m. at the Glen of North Glenview train station and pronounced dead on the scene.
Amtrak police are investigating. An autopsy was pending in the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Article Comments
