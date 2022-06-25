3 people shot, including 1 killed, at WeatherTech in Bolingbrook, suspect in custody: police

Police responded to a building at the WeatherTech complex in Bolingbrook on Saturday. Three people were shot, including one person who was killed, police said. Felix Sarver/Shaw Local News Network

Of the three people shot, "one victim is deceased, one victim is in critical condition and one has been released from the hospital," Bolingbrook Capt. Anthony Columbus said in an email. The alleged shooter is in custody, Columbus said.

Earlier Saturday, the department said in a post on the department's website that police were sent to 1 Weathertech Way for a shooting and that the suspect had fled, police said in the news release. Columbus later said the shooter had been caught before 9:30 a.m.

Columbus said the buildings at the WeatherTech complex are distribution and production facilities.

