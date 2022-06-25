 

3 people shot at WeatherTech in Bolingbrook, suspect in custody: police

  • An ambulance responds to a building at the WeatherTech complex in Bolingbrook on Saturday. Police said three people were shot.

    An ambulance responds to a building at the WeatherTech complex in Bolingbrook on Saturday. Police said three people were shot. Felix Sarver/Shaw Local News Network

  • An ambulance responds to a building at the WeatherTech complex in Bolingbrook on Saturday. Police said three people were shot.

    An ambulance responds to a building at the WeatherTech complex in Bolingbrook on Saturday. Police said three people were shot. Felix Sarver/Shaw Local News Network

  • Police responded to a building at the WeatherTech complex in Bolingbrook on Saturday. Three people were shot, police said.

    Police responded to a building at the WeatherTech complex in Bolingbrook on Saturday. Three people were shot, police said. Felix Sarver/Shaw Local News Network

 
By Felix Sarver
Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Local
 
 
Updated 6/25/2022 10:33 AM

Three people were shot Saturday morning at WeatherTech in Bolingbrook, police said.

Police did not release details about the shooting or the status of the people who were shot. The alleged shooter, however, is in custody, Bolingbrook Capt. Anthony Columbus, a department spokesman, said.

 

"We can confirm we had three victims shot on scene at WeatherTech," Columbus said in an email. "Their status is unavailable at this time."

Earlier Saturday, the department said in a post on the department's website that police were sent to 1 Weathertech Way for a report of a person shot and police were still searching for the suspect. The suspect fled a building in the area and remains at large, police said in the news release.

Columbus said the buildings at the WeatherTech complex are distribution and production facilities.

Check back for updates.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 