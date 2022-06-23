Here's your pup-date: 2- and 4-legged supporters walk for Heartland Animal Shelter

Heartland Animal Shelter, based in Wheeling, also brought adoptable dogs to the annual Walk of Love. Courtesy of Rhonda Holcomb

Dairy Queen provided ice cream and pup cups for the two- and four-legged participants in Heartland Animal Shelter's Walk of Love. Courtesy of Rhonda Holcomb

Time to splash around the pool was among the many activities for pups at Heartland Animal Shelter's annual Walk of Love last weekend. Courtesy of Rhonda Holcomb

More than 250 pet lovers and their four-legged friends participated in Heartland Animal Shelter's annual Walk of Love fundraiser on Saturday, June 18, at Potawatomi Woods near Northbrook.

The weather was perfect for the two-mile walk along the Des Plaines River. Participants enjoyed a visit from Ziggy from Bulldog Security Systems, free canine massages and nail trims, a dog agility course, pool time, Dairy Queen ice cream and "pup cups," other food donated by generous local sponsors, and raffles.

Adoptable dogs from Heartland were also on hand to meet potential forever families.

Heartland Animal Shelter's mission is to provide care, humane treatment and adoption for dogs and cats in need through community outreach, progressive programs and partnership collaboration. Our vision is to eliminate unnecessary euthanasia for every adoptable dog and cat within our community and for all of our shelter and rescue partners. Since opening in 2002, we have found homes for over 14,000 dogs and cats and are a no-kill shelter with a save rate of 98%. Wheeling-based Heartland is a nonprofit organization. Visit heartlandanimalshelter.org.