Cook County approves funding of Northwest suburban road projects

The Cook County Board recently approved funding for several road improvement projects in the Northwest suburbs, including nearly $1.3 million to upgrade a 1.25-mile corridor of Busse Road from Golf to Central roads in Mount Prospect and Arlington Heights.

Improvements include pavement reconstruction with the installation of a new center turn left lane, new sidewalks and a new 8-foot-wide multiuse path.

The board also backed a plan to spend $931,871 to improve 1.3-miles of Central Road from Barrington Road to Huntington Boulevard in Hoffman Estates. Upgrades include the reconstruction of Central Road, the addition of underground sewers to improve drainage and the installation of a new 10-foot-wide multiuse path, which will connect to the Pace Kiss-n-Ride station at the I-90/Barrington interchange.

Commissioners also agreed to spend nearly $1.5 million to improve a 1.9-mile stretch of Sanders Road from Milwaukee Avenue to Techny Road in Glenview and Prospect Heights. Upgrades include the reconstruction of Sanders Road, enhanced stormwater management, the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Sanders and Winkleman roads, and a new sidewalk and 8-foot-wide multiuse path.

To view the county's 2022 interactive construction project map, visit: https://maps.cookcountyil.gov/hwyproject/.