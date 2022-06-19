The Week That Was: Tornado hits suburbs; congressman mourns daughter; 3 children drowned

The National Weather Service reported Tuesday that storms that moved through the suburbs Monday included a tornado. The EF-0 tornado touched down and traveled 2.2 miles from Schaumburg Township to Roselle, causing mostly tree damage, though severe winds on its flank moved and flipped planes at Schaumburg Regional Airport.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten's 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, died Monday morning at the family's Downers Grove home. The congressman said Wednesday the cause of her death is unknown.

A Round Lake Beach man was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the Monday drownings of his three children. Prosecutors said Wednesday that Jason E. Barels left a note to his estranged wife reading, "if I can't have them neither can you." She had found the children's bodies when she went to pick them up for a doctor's appointment. Authorities said Barels led state police on a chase Tuesday that ended when he crashed off Interstate 80 into a Joliet neighborhood.

Country star Clay Walker will co-headline the opening night of the 33rd annual Ribfest with Elle King, the previously announced support act, organizers said Wednesday. King and Walker officially replace Toby Keith, who withdrew on Sunday after a public announcement of undergoing treatment for stomach cancer.

The Aurora Pride parade made a triumphant post-pandemic return Sunday, with an enthusiastic crowd, many waving rainbow flags, lining Downer Place and cheering passing paraders. The parade's permit had been revoked because the event did not have the requisite number of police officers. That followed Mayor Richard Irvin's decision to pull out of the parade after organizers asked that officers marching in the parade not wear standard uniforms. But the city was able to find additional officers Friday by offering triple overtime.

The Fox Valley Patriotic Organization broke ground Tuesday evening for a monument dedicated to Flag Day at the Batavia Riverwalk on North Island Avenue. Flag Day is a national observance started by a Batavia man.