'If I can't have them, neither can you': Man charged in drownings wrote to wife, prosecutors say

Bryant Karels, 5, Cassidy Karels, 3, and Gideon Karels, 2, were found dead in a Round Lake Beach home by police Monday. Their father, Jason E. Karels, 35, is charged with three counts of first degree murder in their deaths. courtesy Lake County Board Member Dick Barr

Jason E. Karels, 35, of Round Lake Beach is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the drownings of his three children.

The Round Lake Beach man charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the drownings of his three children left a note to his wife reading, "if I can't have them neither can you," prosecutors revealed at a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

Lake County Judge Theodore S. Potkonjak set a $1 million cash bond for Jason E. Karels, 35, to be released from jail pending trial.

Assistant State's Attorney Jeffrey Facklam said at Wednesday's bond hearing he would file the paperwork necessary to request Karels be held without the possibility of making bail.

Karels appeared at the virtual court hearing wearing a black vest and did not speak besides when he told the judge he would like to receive a public defender because he lacked the resources to hire his own attorney.

Round Lake Beach Police Chief Gilbert Rivera said Tuesday Karels drowned Bryant Karels, 5, Cassidy Karels, 3, and Gideon Karels, 2, before attempting to kill himself at his Round Lake Beach home on East Camden Lane in the Sutton-on-the-Lake subdivision.

Karels then fled in his car and led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash near Joliet, authorities said.